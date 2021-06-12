Eriksen drama, Denmark lose

Christian Eriksen

SCARY MOMENT: Denmark’s Christian Eriksen lays on the ground after collapsing during the Euro 2020 championship group B match against Finland at Parken stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, yesterday. —Photo: AP

Joel Pohjanpalo scored and Lukas Hradecky saved a penalty to give Finland a 1-0 victory over Denmark yesterday in a European Championship game overshadowed by Christian Eriksen’s collapse on the field.

The game was suspended for about 90 minutes after Eriksen needed urgent medical treatment near the end of the first half before being taken to a hospital. The Danish soccer federation said Eriksen was awake and in stable condition.

“Of course you can’t play a game with such feelings,” Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand said. “What we tried to do was incredible. It’s incredible that the players managed to go out and try to play the second half and still be dominant. I’m very affected myself.”

When play resumed, Pohjanpalo put Finland ahead against the run of play in the 60th minute when he rose above Joakim Maehle to head home a cross from Jere Uronen. Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel got his hands on the ball but couldn’t keep it out.

It was Finland’s only effort on goal in the entire game as Denmark dominated throughout and finished with 23 total shots, although only six were on target.

The Danes’ best chance came when they were handed a penalty after Yussuf Poulsen went down under a challenge from Paulus Arajuuri. But Hradecky dived to his left to stop a tame effort from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the 74th.

Finland were making their debut at a major tournament but what should have been the biggest win in the country’s soccer history was completely overshadowed by Eriksen’s medical emergency.

impresses Simmons

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite and head coach Phil Simmons have hailed the Test debut of 19-year-old fast bowler Jayden Seales as exceptional, and both men agreed the youngster could have along career at the international level despite playing just one first-class match before making it onto the big stage.

No looking back for WI

Don’t doubt yourself.

Despite a heavy innings and 63-run loss against South Africa inside three days, West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite said he is 100 per cent behind his team as they look to bounce back in the second Test starting Friday.

Krejcikova completes French Open dream

Unseeded Czech Barbora Krejcikova completed a remarkable transition from a doubles specialist to a Grand Slam singles champion yesterday by conquering Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the final of the French Open.

Eriksen drama, Denmark lose

TTOC shifts focus for Tokyo

THE TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO Olympic Committee (TTOC) will now refocus its effort on complying with strict safety and biosecurity protocols for the Tokyo2020 Olympic Games after its planned pre-Games camp in Osaki Town was cancelled Tuesday.

CLEAR OUT

Trinidad and Tobago’s men’s football team assistant coaches Kelvin Jack and Derek King were yesterday served termination notices by the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) FIFA-instituted normalisation committee.