Eriksen leaves hospital, visits team

Christian Eriksen was discharged from the hospital yesterday and immediately went to visit his Denmark teammates nearly a week after suffering cardiac arrest during a European Championship match.

The Danish soccer federation wrote on Twitter that Eriksen was released from the Rigshospitalet in central Copenhagen after a successful operation. The federation previously said Eriksen would be fitted with an ICD, an implantable device that can function as both a pacemaker and defibrillator.

Resuscitated with a defibrillator

“The operation went well, and I am doing well under the circumstances,” Eriksen was quoted as saying in the tweet.

The 29-year-old Eriksen has been in the hospital since collapsing on the field during his team’s opening Euro 2020 match against Finland last Saturday. His heart stopped and he had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator.

A tribute was held for him during Denmark’s second game against Belgium on Thursday, when play stopped after 10 minutes for a minute’s applause in the stadium.

The Danish federation said Eriksen went to see the team-mates yesterday at their training base in Helsingor, outside Copenhagen, and would then go home to spend time with his family.

”It was really great to see the guys again after the fantastic game they played last night,” Eriksen said in the tweet. “No need to say that I will be cheering on them on Monday against Russia.”

Denmark lost their first two games but still have a chance to advance to the round of 16 with a win over Russia in their final Group B game.

Rain spoils day 1 of Test Championship

Rain wiped out the entire first day of the men’s World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in Southampton.

Heavy rain fell throughout yesterday, preventing a ball being bowled.

The weather is forecast to improve over the weekend.

Muckette looks forward to the Gold Cup

DUANE MUCKETTE has put the disappointment of Trinidad and Tobago’s early World Cup qualifying exit behind him and is looking forward to the upcoming qualifiers for the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

In an interview with T&T media, Muckette said he was hoping to play at the Gold Cup, not having done so under former head coach Dennis Lawrence two years ago.

Molino boost

KEVIN MOLINO is back in training and has made himself available for Trinidad and Tobago’s CONCACAF Gold Cup football qualifier against Montserrat in the United States on July 2.

Should T&T beat Montserrat, they will face the winners of a similar elimination match between Cuba and French Guiana for a spot in the group stage and an opening preliminary round match against regional giants Mexico.

Gabriel, Bravo return

With the pitch not expected to change drastically from the first Test, the West Indies have made a few adjustments both in their approach and personnel, which skipper Kraigg Brathwaite hopes will change their fortunes in the second match against South Africa bowling off today at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia.

Vaccinated fans to watch 2nd Test

Fans in the region will return to cricket for the first time since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, when 400 fully vaccinated spectators are allowed for each day of the second Test against South Africa starting at the Daren Sammy National Stadium today.

The move is part of a pilot project initiated by the St Lucia government, in collaboration with Cricket West Indies and the St Lucia Cricket Association, and marks a major milestone for the sport which has been played behind closed doors over the last year-and-a-half, in keeping with the bio-secure bubbles created for each series.

Fans attending, however, must be over 18 years-old and must have received the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on or before June 4. While admission will be free, persons will need to present valid proof of vaccination along with photo identification before receiving their ticket for entry.