Eriksen trains, looks for new side

Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen is training with Ajax’s reserves to regain fitness while seeking a new team, his former club said yesterday.

The 29-year-old Eriksen has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s opening match at the European Championship against Finland in June.

His contract with Inter Milan was terminated by mutual agreement last month because he is unable to play in Italy after being fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator.

Eriksen began his senior career at Ajax, making his debut in 2010 as an 18-year-old after working his way through the club’s youth teams.

After winning three top-flight Eredivisie titles in Amsterdam, he signed with Tottenham in 2013 before joining Inter in 2020.

Ajax said Eriksen was training with its second team this week.

“I am very happy to be here. I know the people, it feels like coming home because I was here for so long,” Eriksen said in a statement posted on the club’s website that showed photos of him in action at the training ground called “De Toekomst,” Dutch for “The Future”.

Second-team coach John Heitinga welcomed Eriksen back to Amsterdam.

“It’s great that he can train with us,” Heitinga said. “Christian is a footballer who is an example for many of our boys, a source of inspiration for the youth.”

Eriksen told Danish broadcaster DR1 in an interview this month that he is aiming to play for Denmark at this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HOME ADVANTAGE

HOME ADVANTAGE

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will open their regional four-day campaign at home against the Jamaica Scorpions.

This was confirmed yesterday, by T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath who said the team’s first two games of the series will take place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

More ‘bois’ for T&T stickwomen

Chile women’s hockey team shellacked Trinidad and Tobago’s stickwomen 11-0 in their Women’s Pan American Cups game in Santiago, Chile, yesterday.

The loss was the T&T women’s third in four matches with the latest defeat resigning them to having to compete for a fifth and sixth-place play-off. Meanwhile, the hosts advanced to the semi-finals where they will face the USA.

Holder: More conviction required

Jason Holder wants to see more conviction in the approach from West Indies batters, as the home side chases a series lead in today’s third Twenty20 International against England.

WI women win warm-up match

WI women win warm-up match

West Indies’ women’s cricketers opened their tour to South Africa on winning note when they defeated a South Africa Women’s XI by 53 runs in a warm-up match at the Imperial Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, yesterday.

Eriksen trains, looks for new side

Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen is training with Ajax’s reserves to regain fitness while seeking a new team, his former club said yesterday.

The 29-year-old Eriksen has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s opening match at the European Championship against Finland in June.

Walking the talk

Walking the talk

The next few months will make for interesting viewing on the local sporting scene.

Sunday’s announcement by the Ministry of Sport that its Safe Zone Return To Play proposals have been approved has naturally been welcomed by national sporting organisations (NCS) that have been bleating like abandoned sheep for the go-ahead to resume their business.