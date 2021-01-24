Estwick calls on players to lift their performance

West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick said West Indies players are in good spirits despite being comprehensively beaten in the first two ODI series against Bangladesh but urged the players to find ways to improve their game and the team’s performance on the rest of the tour.
“You want a good performance but you want to win as well. Winning will give us momentum but you want to see batsmen getting decent scores and bowlers putting in decent performances which will give the Test match guys confidence going forward to spread among the team,” Estwick told the media during a Zoom call yesterday.
“The team is in good spirits,” he insisted. “The Test match boys are supporting the 50-overs boys and we are all in the bubble together and any little advantage we can get from this game (the final ODI this morning) is going to be so vital.”
“Someone standing up and getting a big hundred or someone getting five wickets just to give us some kind of momentum and confidence. Once you’re not winning, confidence gets low so we’re working very hard to make sure we lift the confidence the players,” he continued,
“So it is not for want of trying and the players are trying but for a lot of the players it is new for them and the conditions in Bangladesh are even more foreign to them but you can’t hide behind that. You are an international cricketer and you have to find ways to improve your game and improve your team’s overall performance,” Estwick pointed out.
Looking back at the first two ODIs, Estwick said there is a concern over the team’s batting and said they have to be able to put up a decent score with the bat if they are to seriously challenge the hosts the rest of the tour.
“It (the batting) must be a concern. Firstly we haven’t batted the 50 overs out. Once you don’t bat 50 overs in a one-day game you will be under pressure. We batted 32.2 overs in the first game and 45 in the second. Obviously we’re not getting the scores we’re looking for. We haven’t been getting partnerships and there no hiding it. We have to be honest. We haven’t batted well and we’re not getting enough runs on the board to challenge Bangladesh and that is something that we’ve got to try and improve on,” Estwick noted.
“We haven’t had a big enough score to really challenge Bangladesh from a bowling point of view but there have been some good signs from a bowling point on view with Alzarri Joseph and young Akeal Hosein; they’ve done well but you can’t really gauge until you have a score you can challenge the opposition and where you can see the improvement that the bowlers have made,” he explained.
“It’s a problem in terms of scores being placed on the board. People are not getting scores and a lot of players are going into the unknown, They are not accustomed to putting big scores on the board and teams are comfortable defending 220 and 240 and we’re trying to change that and we having discussions to try to see how we can get bigger scores,” noted Estwick, adding, “We’ve got to work hard and try to improve the overall performance.”
While most of the ODI team will return to the Caribbean following today’s final ODI, played in Chattogram, five players; Joshua Da Silva, Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Alzarri Joseph and Nkrumah Bonner, will join the Test team for the two-Test series bowling off on February 3. The West Indies will have one four-day warm-up at the MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram from Thursday.