West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick isn’t too concerned about the fitness of the fast bowlers and insisted that once they can get their line and lengths right, they will pose a serious threat when the Test series against South Africa bowls off on Thursday at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia.
Speaking following the West Indies four-day practice match which ended last Thursday, Estwick said while the bowling was inconsistent in the match, he is confident the players will have a better understanding of the conditions and will be able to make the necessary adjustments come game time.
Asked if he had any concerns about the fitness of the players after two bowlers—Shannon Gabriel and Nial Smith—had pulled up in the practice match last week, Estwick said “not really.”
“Having spoken to the physio, they are not major injuries. Obviously, it is a bit of soreness...we have had a hard camp over the last ten days and some of the players haven’t been able to get out and get practising so they are a little bit sore. So, what we are trying to do now is to make sure we get them right and make sure to get them the adequate rest so that they will be ready to go,” the West Indies assistant coach added.
As for his assessment of the performances during the game, he said: “I think we were a bit inconsistent and that is something we need to keep working on.”
“We’ve got to assess the conditions a bit quicker. The pitch will always give you the information of what lines and length you need to bowl, and we also need to make the slight adjustment. There is a slight incline up to the pitch, so we’ve got to make sure we are ready to handle that as well,” he continued.
Asked what they would have learned from the practice match, Estwick explained: “Like I said, the line and the lengths and the knowing when to leave the ball...I think in St Lucia you can leave the ball on length, and I think too many people got out in this match playing balls that they could have left. But we have had discussions with them, and they’ve got to know they can trust the bounce here in St Lucia and you don’t have to have to play if it’s going over the top of the stumps.”
“There was a lot of sideways movement and I thought we could have bowled a lot fuller,” he added.
“We were either too short or too full. You’ve really got to be looking to hit the top of off-stump and stay disciplined because once the pitch is giving you assistance, it’s all about discipline and hitting the right lines. Once we got the balls in the right areas, they look threatening,” Estwick continued.
However, he lamented the high boundary count and the run rate in the practice match.
“In Test match cricket you can’t be going at four or five an over. You’ve got to try and keep the opposition anywhere around 2.9 to 3 and we were going a little too high if you look at the boundary count. But once they got the balls in the right areas, they looked very good, so they’ve got to look to maintain that for long periods,” Estwick explained.
Asked about the form of the batsmen, Estwick was positive despite the lone century by Shai Hope.
“Sometimes you judge people on hundreds, but I thought what was pleasing for me was the way the batsmen set (themselves) up. What they’ve got to do now is when they get in, they’ve got to stay in. They are hitting the balls nicely but you have to learn to convert good starts so that might be a concern—people not getting hundreds—but the way they are hitting the ball was more pleasing to me,” he concluded.