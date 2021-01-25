West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick has seen potential in left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, top-order batsman Kjorn Ottley and wicketkeeper/batsman Joshua Da Silva, all of whom made their One-Day International debuts during the just-concluded three-match series against Bangladesh.
However, he insisted that all three players have just started their international careers and urged them to keep putting in the work and improving their game in order to stay ahead of the opposition.
Asked if he saw any bright spots on the West Indies tour of Bangladesh so far, Estwick pointed to the ODI debuts of Hosein and Ottley as well as the hard work being put in by Da Silva.
“If you look at the performance of Akeal in his first two games, he bowled very well and you could see he had the batsmen thinking and he got three wickets in the first game. In the second game, you could see they came up with a different plan, trying to sweep him to throw him off his line but that tells us that he’s made a decent start but all he’s made is a decent start to his international career. It is (a question) now of how hard is he is prepared to work going forward,” Estwick explained.
Hosein took three for 26 and one for 45 in the first two ODIs against Bangladesh which the Windies lost to concede the thee-match series even before the final match yesterday.
“Kjorn Ottley...I like how he looked. He only got 20 runs (24 runs) in the game he played (before yesterday) but you could see there is some kind of ability and it is all about building on these things. We’ve just got to get bigger scores and bigger totals,” he added.
Asked about Da Silva, Estwick said: “He is very hard working and wants to play cricket and is always asking questions and wants to improve.”
“He got a start but that is only a start. The same way we sit down and analyse the opposition, they are doing the same with us as well, so we’ve got to make sure we keep one step ahead of the opposition,” Estwick continued.
“You’ve got to keep working and you can sit back and rest on your laurels. Obviously it is the first time he is playing international 50 over cricket. He hasn’t played a lot of 50-over cricket regionally for Trinidad so he is still learning his game and that will take time,” he said. Da Silva did not play in the third ODI which the Windies lost by 120 runs.
“You just don’t wake up and decide you’re going to be a brilliant 50 over cricketer, You’ve got to take time and learn and understand how to pace an innings, the pitches and totals and once you get that information, then you go and try to execute to the best of your ability but Josh he is very hard-working and once he stays focused and disciplined, he should be a good find for us,” Estwick added.
Estwick also feels that the time is right for the former West Indies Under-19 speedster Alzarri Joseph to take up the mantle of leading the team’s bowling attack from the aging Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel.
“Alzarri, in the last year as a One-day bowler, has been excellent and was rewarded with a pick in the ODI team of the year. I think he will be disappointed with his returns at Test match level and I expect a lot better from him and I think at this stage he should be looking to take over the attack from Shannon (Gabriel) and (Kemar) Roach who are now in their 30s,” said Estwick.