Estwick urges Pooran to keep batting, captaincy separate

Nicholas Pooran

KEY BATTER: Nicholas Pooran, West Indies white-ball skipper

West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick has urged new white-ball captain Nicholas Pooran to separate his leadership role from that of batsman, in order to ensure he has a clear focus in the upcoming One-Day International series against the Netherlands and Pakistan.

The 26-year-old was recently appointed to lead the squad following the abrupt retirement of close friend and fellow Trinidadian Kieron Pollard last month.

Pooran is also one of the white-ball unit’s leading batsmen, a role Estwick said he did not want compromised by the player’s leadership responsibilities.

“You have meetings, you have discussions about every [opposing] batsman, about their strengths and weaknesses and the captain will set fields accordingly. Then, it’s up to the player to go execute [the team plans],” said Estwick. “In batting, you would know your role so you go out and you bat and do your job.

“When Pooran is batting, he’s not captain—that’s going to be one of his biggest challenges. When he’s batting, he has to think like a batsman. He has to put the team first to make sure that he too is also executing the game plan and not try to captain when he’s batting. “You leave the captaincy when he’s on the field and when he’s batting, he’ll get the information that’s relayed to him as well so he just has to execute what he’s supposed to do.”

Pooran leads a relatively inexperienced squad on both tours with marquee all-rounder Jason Holder rested, Shimron Hetmyer unavailable and Evin Lewis not considered for selection after failing a fitness test. T20 superstars Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are also missing.

And though Pooran will not have the luxury of leaning on experienced players for advice, Estwick believes it affords him the opportunity to put his unique mark on the captaincy role.

“Obviously Jason will be sorely missed, for his experience, for his skill, for his knowledge, for someone of that ability. Any team that loses a player of Jason’s ability will miss him,” Estwick pointed out. “But it gives Pooran a chance to forge his own identity as well, with the senior players not around.

“Obviously there are still players who’ve been playing for a while. You’ve got Shai Hope as his vice-captain. Shai Hope has been around for a very long time so he has Shai that he can lean on. But at the end of the day, the decision making falls with Pooran and it’s up to players to execute their skills.”

Of the 15-man squad, only Hope with 89 matches has played more than 50 ODIs. Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has played 43 and Pooran, 37, but no other player has featured in as many as 20 ODIs.

Further, the squad includes three uncapped players in Jayden Seales and Shermon Lewis—both of whom have already made their Test debuts—along with Keacy Carty.

Estwick said the plethora of inexperienced players meant there were opportunities on both tours for players to stake claims. “I always believe that opportunities are never missed—they’re only grabbed by someone else,” he explained. “So it’s a chance for someone like Keacy Carty, someone like Nkrumah Bonner —people like that to really grasp the opportunity.

“You’ve been given the opportunity to be selected for the two tours—Holland and also Pakistan—so it’s up to you to grab the opportunity with both hands when it arrives. “Make sure you prepare properly, make sure you’re ready and if selected, be ready to go out there and execute tour skills because obviously the selectors are seeing something in you, they believe in what you’re doing, they believe in the talent that you’ve got.”

The three-match series against the Netherlands runs from May 31 to June 4 in Amstelveen while the three-match tour of Pakistan will be played from June 8-12 in Rawalpindi.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SOUTH SHOWDOWN

SOUTH SHOWDOWN

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force have put their defeat against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes behind them and are focused on winning their next game against the Barbados Pride when the penultimate round of matches in the West Indies Championship bowls off today.

Red Force have dropped from second to third on the standings on 43 points as the Hurricanes moved ahead of them on 46.4 points while the Pride maintained their place at the top on 47.2 points despite their five-wicket loss against Guyana Harpy Eagles last week.

Estwick urges Pooran to keep batting, captaincy separate

Estwick urges Pooran to keep batting, captaincy separate

West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick has urged new white-ball captain Nicholas Pooran to separate his leadership role from that of batsman, in order to ensure he has a clear focus in the upcoming One-Day International series against the Netherlands and Pakistan.

Dottin brace in vain as Velocity win easily

Deandra Dottin’s incisive opening spell was to no avail as her Supernovas suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Velocity in the Women’s T20 Challenge, yesterday.

With Velocity chasing 151 for victory at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Dottin snatched two wickets with her sharp medium pace but South African stroke-maker Laura Wolvaardt struck an unbeaten 51 from 35 balls to see off the threat with 10 balls to spare.

Rangers release three players for national duty

Rangers release three players for national duty

PROMISING teenage winger Real Gill is among three players being released by the Terminix La Horquetta Rangers professional football club to join the Trinidad and Tobago senior men’s national team for the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League campaign.

By correspondence dated May 23, national team director Richard Piper wrote Terminix La Horquetta Rangers general manager Kieron Edwards requesting that Gill, goalkeeper Jabari St Hillaire and Kaihim Thomas be released for national duty.

Cordner nets 34th of season

Cordner nets 34th of season

Tobagonian Kennya “Yaya” Cordner netted her 34th goal of the season to propel her Fenerbahçe team to the semi-final stage of the Women’s Super Liga semi-final in Turkey.

Cordner, who turns 34 in November, had already finished as regular season top-scorer in the Turkish top flight with 32 goals, before scoring her last two at the playoff stage.

Jones returns after long layoff

Jones returns after long layoff

Trinidadian Joevin Jones made his first appearance in a competitive football match since suffering a long-term knee injury, when playing for 20 minutes in a 1-0 victory over Charlotte on May 7. And he was a starter three days later during a 3-1 victory against South Georgia Tormenta FC in the US Open Cup.