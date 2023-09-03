Eubank eyeing ‘bigger and better’ fights after TKO of Liam Smith

Chris Eubank Jr. delivered a performance to rescue his career and gained revenge on Liam Smith with a 10th-round stoppage win on Saturday at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

Unable to afford another damaging loss after Smith stopped him in four rounds in January, Eubank came through and dominated his English middleweight rival in the rematch. He floored Smith in the fourth and 10th rounds, before referee Kevin Parker stopped the fight at one minute, 45 seconds.

“There are too many big fights out there. I had to beat Liam,” Eubank said. “Liam is a warrior. He put it all on the line. Now we are on to some bigger and better fights. I’m coming for you Conor [Benn], I’m coming for you Kell [Brook].”

“I want to fight GGG,” he said, referring to former middleweight titleholder Gennadiy Golovkin. “Let’s get it on.”

The rematch was originally scheduled for June 17 but was postponed after Smith suffered a minor injury in training camp. Eubank’s performance was a reminder that his power and shot selection is a real threat to middleweight world champions Jermall Charlo, Erislandy Lara, Vincenzo Gualtieri and Janibek Alimkhanuly.

Eubank, whose father, Chris Sr., ruled as world middleweight and super middleweight champion in the 1990s, appears desperate to win one of the four major world titles for the first time in his career; he held the WBA “interim” title in 2019, which is not the full world title.

For Smith, however, a first defeat in five fights might have cost him one final world title attempt.

“I was flat from the start,” Smith said. “I had a lot of weight to lose after the injury. I couldn’t move my feet, and Chris was sharp, so fair play to him.”

Royals women reach WCPL final

Royals women reach WCPL final

The Barbados Royals yesterday booked their place in this year’s Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League final with their third straight win of the tournament.

The Royals beat the Guyana Amazon Warriors by three wickets, with Player of the Match Erin Burns hitting an unbeaten 53 from 41 balls, steadying her side as they reached 147 for seven after the Amazon Warriors had posted 146 for four, batting first.

Ho A Shu starts T&T’s campaign

Ho A Shu starts T&T’s campaign

Trinidad and Tobago’s campaign at the World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships today through Tyla Ho A Shu.

Ho A Shu will contest the Women’s 50-metre breaststroke today, competing in heat three. She will swim from lane five.

She is the national age-group record-holder in that event.

‘STICK TO THE PLAN’

‘STICK TO THE PLAN’

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) got their closest win of the season so far when they edged the Jamaica Tallawahs to move up to third place in the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League, yesterday.

TKR prevailed by two runs at Kensington Oval to resign the defending champions Tallawahs to their third straight defeat with what captain Kieron Pollard described as a “total team effort,” and the result of his players sticking to their plans.

