Eve considers Singh for Gold Cup

SEEMINGLY NOT in Canada’s plans, Toronto-born defender Luke Singh has been considered by Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s national team head coach Angus Eve and is in the Soca Warriors’ preliminary list of footballers chosen for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup. From that list, a final 23-man squad for the tournament will eventually be selected by Eve.
Singh has represented Trinidad and Tobago internationally at youth level. Two years ago, Singh rejected an invitation to join Trinidad and Tobago’s squad for a Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier against St Kitts and Nevis, instead accepting an invitation to train with the Canada national team. Singh never made the Canadian roster, and the 22-year-old Atlético Ottawa defender has since fallen off Canada’s radar.
Yesterday, T&T’s preliminary squad was announced as Concacaf revealed the preliminary squad of all nations competing in both the Gold Cup and the pre-qualifying tournament.
Trinidad and Tobago will play in the pre-qualifying tournament, opening with a knockout match against Guadeloupe on June 16 at DRV PNK Stadium, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA. Four days later, the winners face the victors of another preliminary tie between Guyana and Grenada for a spot in preliminary round of the actual Gold Cup, which runs from June 24 to July 16.
Before the Guadeloupe match, T&T will come up against Guatemala in an International friendly on June 11 at the Subaru Park, Pennsylvania.
When Eve chooses his final 23-player roster for the competition, they will come from the preliminary list. The TTFA has advised that there has been one change to the T&T preliminary Gold Cup roster. Greece-based professional Judah Garcia has sustained a hamstring injury and has been ruled out of the upcoming matches. He has been replaced by AC Port of Spain’s Che Benny. The request for the change was made to Concacaf on medical grounds and has been finalised.
“We’ve had to make one change to the provisional squad because Judah sustained a hamstring injury,” Eve stated.
“We’ve been monitoring all the home-based and overseas-based players over the past few months and Che has been among the players we have been observing. He missed out on making the original roster because of the tight competition among players for the position he plays. But with Judah now ruled out, we’ve decided to include Che as his replacement.”
Eve will address the media next Thursday at a press briefing at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium prior to the team’s departure for Pennsylvania on Friday.
T&T ROSTER
Goalkeepers: Marvin Phillip, Nicklas Frenderup, Denzil Smith, Jahiem Wickham, Raheem Lee
Defenders: David Aubrey, Sheldon Bateau, Leland Archer, Kareem Moses, Shannon Gomez, Stephon Marcano, Josiah Cooper, Ross Russell jr, Michael Kedman, Luke Singh, Anthony Herbert, Jelani Peters, Justin Garcia, Andre Raymond, Josiah Trimmingham, Jesse Williams, Noah Powder
Midfielders: Joevin Jones , Daniel Phillips 18, Ryan Telfer, Michel Poon-Angeron , Nathaniel James, Kevin Molino, Levi Garcia, Real Gill, Neveal Hackshaw, Alvin Jones, Triston Hodge, Kareem Riley, Jameel Neptune, Kevon Goddard, Micah Cain, Andre Rampersad, Kaile Auvray, Samory Powder, Ajani Fortune, Andre Fortune, Nathaniel Garcia, Kristian Lee-him, Matthew Woo Ling, Ataulla Guerra, Duane Muckette, Luke Phillip, Reon Moore, John Paul Rochford, Justin Sadoo, Kaihim Thomas, Jomal Williams
Forwards: Malcolm Shaw, Rio Cardines, Isaiah Garcia, Nicholas, Kadeem Corbin