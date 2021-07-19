EVE DISAPPOINTED

Trinidad and Tobago’s quest to end their CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign on a high note ended in disappointment, when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Guatemala on Sunday night.
Reon Moore’s early first half-half strike had lifted the hopes of the “Soca Warriors” but they conceded deep in the second half through a clinical finish from Gerardo Gordillo, to settle for a share of the points at Toyota Stadium.
In their previous two games, T&T drew nil-all in their opener against Mexico before going down 2-0 to El Salvador last Wednesday. They ended third in Group A on two points, only above the Guatemalans who were bottom with one point.
“I was disappointed tonight because we wanted to be on the front foot,” said T&T’s interim head coach, Angus Eve. “We started that way. I thought we dominated the game first half but when we scored the goal, we never really pushed to get the second goal to kill off the game.
“And then in the second half, I think the fellas went into a shell and tried to keep what they had. We were trying to drive them forward but they just kept dropping back. That was never in the plans today and it’s the first time I’ve been disappointed in the group.”
The Caribbean unit notched their first goal of the tournament when Alvin Jones surged into the right side of the box and picked out Moore on the left, the 24-year-old opting for a left-footed finish to beat goalkeeper Kenderson Navarro at the far post. Navarro saved from Andre Fortune in the 33rd minute as T&T went to the break in control of the contest. Guatemala gained a foothold in the game following the break, however, increasing their possession and pushing T&T further back into their own half. Oscar Santis went close in the 59th minute when his shot sailed over the crossbar while Rudy Barrientos, a half-time substitute, forced a low diving save out of goalkeeper Marvin Phillip in the 60th minute.
When Jorge Aparicio drove wide of the uprights in the 71st minute with the T&T defence in chaos, Guatemala sensed their chance to restore parity, and there was no surprise when it arrived minutes later. Marvin Ceballos put a perfect corner into the box and Gordillo was faster to the ball than Noah Powder, powering his header past Phillip. Luis Martínez then nearly won it in the 84th but his goal-bound shot was brilliantly saved by Phillip.
Eve hinted that fitness was a major issue and that players would have to take responsibility for bringing their personal fitness to international standard going forward. Despite the lack of fitness and other challenges in the lead-up to the Gold Cup, Eve is optimistic about T&T football.
“It was a baptism of fire,” said the 49-year-old former attacking midfielder, who was put at the helm of the squad a mere three weeks prior to their first Gold Cup qualifying match against Montserrat. “But as I said before, it is a learning experience and we as a team and as a staff can only be better for it. With all the challenges we had to face. I still think that we did really well.”
He continued: “Losing key players, not having key players available to the team. I think we put on credible performances throughout the tournament,” Eve reasoned. “But I think there is a lot to look forward from what we have done in this tournament.”