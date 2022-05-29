Eve ‘excited’ about future

Coach Angus Eve is excited about the 24-man Trinidad and Tobago Men’s Under-20 squad that will head off to the CONCACAF Men’s U-20 Championship in Honduras next month.
The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) released the squad yesterday. It is a mix of locally and internationally-based players, including Cercle Brugge attacker Josiah Wilson.
Eve said making the final cut was difficult.
“I’m gutted for the guys who were not selected and I’m overly emotional over it...For the last two weeks I saw the kids come in. We have a particular way we like to play and for the most part, every single kid gave their best, they gave a hundred percent. I was very happy with the camp. I think Trinidad and Tobago’s football is in a good place seeing these kids coming up,” he told TTFA Media.
But of those who made the final 24 Eve said: “Some of them have a bit of international experience. Some would have been with the previous U-15 team a couple years ago and some would have been in Stern’s (John) previous Under-17 team. And then we had some standouts from the local league here. We have a couple players who are also plying their trade in the MLS, so it’s a nice cadre of players.”
The Under-20 and senior team coach added: “I am extremely excited about the next few weeks of our football...The staff is excited with what we’ve seen of the players. We had some really good practice matches against Defence Force, Police FC...top teams with really good coaches. I respect Hutson Charles and Richard Hood and these guys. We played against Rangers. We played Guyana national senior team, and thank you to Jamaal Shabazz for that run out.”
In those matches, the Under-20s beat Defence Force (2-1), Police (1-0) and Cunupia FC (4-1), lost to Terminix La Horquetta Rangers (3-1) and the Guyana senior team (1-0) and drew with AC Port of Spain 2-2.
Prior to arriving for the Championship, the squad will travel to Costa Rica for a training camp.
“The staff with the Under-20s will leave on June 5th and we have two practice matches over there. Reynold Carrington will be in charge of that group. We will join them on the 14th after we play our last CNL (CONCACAF Nations League) match on June 13,” Eve said.
T&T open Group “F” of the U-20 Championship against Haiti on June 19 at the Estadio Morazan in San Pedro Sula, and will face Mexico on June 21 and Suriname on June 23 at the same venue.
SQUAD:
Goalkeepers: Tristan Edwards (Fatima College), Rushon Sandy (Patuxent Football Athletics, USA), Jaheim Wickham (Toronto FC (Wickham)).
Defenders - Christian Bailey (Defence Force FC), Isaiah Edwards (Police FC), Jaron Pascall (Police FC), Josiah Cooper (Club Sando), Marvin Waldrop (Club Sando), Jaheim Joseph (W Connection), Noah Roka (FC Stadieu, Austria)
Midfielders: Luke Phillip (Deportivo Point Fortin), Andrew De Gannes (Atlanta FC), Dantaye Gilbert (FC Malaga City Academy, Spain), Isaiah Thompson (Unattached, UK), Tyrik Trotman (Hartford Community College, USA), Curtis De Leon (University Of Alabama Birmingham, USA), Kahim Thomas (LH Rangers), Kassidy Davidson (IFAPT, Portugal), Molik Khan (Minnesota United, USA)
Attackers: Jaheim Faustin (Defence Force FC), Tarik Lee (W Connection), Real Gill (Terminix La Horquetta Rangers), Josiah Wilson (Cercle Brugge K.S.V, Belgium), Nathaniel James (W Connection)