Eve: Loss of Joevin Jones unfortunate

National coach Angus Eve admits it’s unfortunate to have lost Inter Miami FC winger Joevin Jones for upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifiers but believes the T&T men’s squad is deep enough to be able to find a capable replacement.
Jones has been ruled out of the Gold Cup qualifiers with a knee injury sustained in added on time in his club’s 2-1 loss to Orlando City on Friday night. The game was witnessed by Eve and his assistant coaches.
Inter Miami will provide additional information on Jones’ injury and sidelined period in due course. Jones joined his T&T teammates for lunch yesterday as the staff and players wished him a successful and timely recovery.
Eve believes the team has enough depth to cover for Jones’ loss. “We have 26 players, of which we can choose 23 and this was because of these kinds of eventualities,” noted Eve.
“I thought it best to bring three extra players in the environment. So they were doing the training, so if this type of thing happens, we will have an able replacement on the ground.”
Meanwhile, preparations continue for Friday’s qualifier against Montserrat. Today, T&T will face Miami Dutch Lions in a training match from 3 p.m. Scheduled to join the T&T camp yesterday was Saudi Arabia-based captain Khaleem Hyland, while Kevin Molino, Andre Fortune, Ryan Telfer, Neveal Hackshaw, Triston Hodge, Jelani Peters and Nicklas Frenderup are expected over the next couple days.