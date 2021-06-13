Eve named interim T&T head coach

Former Trinidad and Tobago footballer Angus Eve has been appointed interim head coach of the senior men’s national team following the sacking of Terry Fenwick which came on the heels of T&T’s exit in the first phase of Concacaf qualifying for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
The Soca Warriors were held to a goalless draw by minnows Bahamas two Saturdays ago and also drew 1-1 with Puerto Rico, which left the team in the second position in Group F on eight points behind group winners St Kitts and Nevis, who will move on to the next round of World Cup qualifying despite being beaten 2-0 by T&T in their final group match last Tuesday.
The FIFA appointed normalisation committee of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) made the appointment yesterday ahead of the CONCACAF Gold Cup preliminary round, which takes place in early July.
Last Friday, the normalisation committee said they served notice of termination to Fenwick, who has been in charge of the Soca Warriors since the start of 2020, and also announced that they have parted company with assistant coach Derek King and is finalising the same with assistant coach Kelvin Jack having met with both men and reached a “mutually agreed position”.
Eve said he felt honoured to take up the post and was committed to raising the bar for T&T football.
“I’m really honoured and privileged to have this opportunity to continue to represent my country. I’m committed to provide a lift to Trinidad and Tobago, especially in this time where we are battling with so many different adversities at the same time.”
With the Gold Cup around the corner, the appointment of an interim head coach had to be made in very short order.
As such, a selection panel consisting of normalisation committee member Nicholas Gomez, along with Anton Corneal, Anthony Sherwood and Richard Chinapoo met on Saturday to finalise the selection of the interim head coach and Eve was recommended to the normalisation committee as the preferred candidate.
Normalisation committee chairman Robert Hadad said they will give the new coach their full backing for the Gold Cup campaign, but a process will be in place to select a new long term head coach in September.
“We thank the previous coaching staff for their commitment and efforts. We now look forward to the Gold Cup competition and wish Angus all the best. We will do our very best to support him and the team,” Hadad stated.
The TTFA said that the normalisation team will be consulting with Eve to finalise his coaching staff for the Gold Cup, and after the competition a process overseen by an independent selection panel will invite and review applications, in anticipation of appointing the new senior men’s national team head coach in September.