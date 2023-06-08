Eve names 22-man squad for Guatemala friendly

LOCALLY-BASED Trinidad and Tobago footballers have a final chance to impress national coach Angus Eve in Sunday’s international friendly against Guatemala at Subaru Park, Chester, Pennsylvania, USA. The match kicks off at 5 p.m.
Eve held his final training session on local soil yesterday at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, in Marabella, prior to today’s departure for the USA where they play Guatemala. Eve’s 22-man squad is a mixed blend of locally-based players, along with foreign-based Andre Raymond, Samoury Powder, Stephon Marcano, Daniels Phillips, Kaile Auvray and Kristian Lee Him, all of whom’s fitness and form the head coach will want to assess.
Eve’s final squad for the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup will be announced closer to this country’s opening Gold Cup preliminary qualifier clash with Guadeloupe next week Friday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Yesterday, Eve also addressed the media ahead of the Guatemala friendly. He said the match presents those players with a final chance to make the Gold Cup squad.
“There are some spots that we are sure about and there are some spots that are up for grabs,” Eve noted. “The boys that play on the 11th (Sunday); that will then give us that final indication of who the final squad should be.”
T&T SQUAD:
Marvin Phillip, Denzil Smith, Sheldon Bateau, Alvin Jones, Ross Russell Jr, Josiah Trimmingham, Andre Raymond, Justin Garcia, Jameel Neptune, Samory Powder, Stephon Marcano, Daniel Phillips, Duane Muckette, Kaile Auvray, Real Gill, Justin Sadoo, Michel Poon Angeron, Kaihim Thomas, Che Benny, Kristian Lee Him, Nathaniel James, Kadeem Corbin.