Eve names Gold Cup squad

Trinidad and Tobago Soca Warriors last night held a meet and greet with fans, as reward to those who journeyed to Fort Lauderdale to support the team for their 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifier against Guadeloupe, originally scheduled for last night.
Developments earlier this week saw T&T draw directly into the Gold Cup main draw and no longer having to play the qualifying series. A decision by the Confederation’s Disciplinary Committee on Monday saw Nicaragua ejected for using an ineligible player in eight matches. Hence, they were replaced in the tournament by T&T. Antigua-Barbuda then took T&T’s place in the qualifying series. T&T will go into action next week Sunday,
Instead of playing Guadeloupe last night, the Soca Warriors were due to engage fans at Embassy Suites by Hilton, in Boca Raton. Already in South Florida for the qualifiers, the Soca Warriors will remain in the Sunshine State for a pre-Gold Cup training camp.
Trinidad and Tobago head coach Angus Eve announced that the camp has only become possible after discussion with the FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee. Eve is buoyed to have all his overseas players for a full camp, right up to their opening match on June 25.
“They backed me, they backed the players, they backed the staff, they backed football, by the decision to spend,” stated Eve. “It is a lot of money they are spending and we need to go out on the park and repay that faith that they would have shown in us.”
Notwithstanding CONCACAF’s decision, Eve believes that T&T had a right to be at the Gold Cup. “It was not simply that we qualified because Nicaragua was put out, but we came second overall, so we deserve to be here,” Eve contends. “We didn’t do anything wrong. There is no shame in what we did.”
Eve also had encouraging words to locally-based players like John-Paul Rochford, Reon Moore, Justin Garcia, Duane Muckette and Josiah Trimmingham, who did not make the Gold Cup squad.
“I just want to say that they are a part of the team, but unfortunately you can only pick 23 players at this point of time,” Eve said.
T&T Gold Cup squad:
Goalkeepers-- Denzil Smith, Nicklas Frenderup, Marvin Phillip
Defenders-- Alvin Jones, Shannon Gomez, Joevin Jones, Triston Hodge, Kareem Moses, Leland Archer, Sheldon Bateau, Aubrey David
Midfielders-- Molik Khan, Andre Rampersad, Neveal Hackshaw, Ajani Fortune, Daniel Phillips
Forwards-- Kaïlé Auvray, Levi Garcia, Kadeem Corbin, Real Gill, Ryan Telfer, Kevin Molino, Malcolm Shaw.