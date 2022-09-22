Trinidad and Tobago’s “Soca Warriors” will play Thailand on Sunday only for third spot in the 2022 King’s Cup, after going down 1-2 to Tajikistan yesterday.
Playing before a 17,000-capacity crowd at the Chiang Mai in Chiang Mai province, Thailand, T&T held a 1-0 first half lead via striker Judah Garcia, before the Asians battled back with second half goals.
The Garcia brothers combined for T&T’s opening goal, with AEK Athens winger Levi heading the ball on towards his younger brother and AEK Athens B midfielder Judah, who got between a defender and goalkeeper Rustam Yatimov and touched the ball into the goal in the 27th minute.
Tajikistan were level at 1-1 just two minutes into the second session, getting a soft goal following defender Sheldon Bateau’s blatant error. Twenty-three-year-old striker Muhammadjon Rakhimov equalised when Belgium-based defender Bateau overcommitted and was beaten by a long pass up the flank, giving the striker acres of space, before he put a low shot in off the legs of Denmark-born T&T goalie Nicklas Frenderup.
And United States-based defensive midfielder Neveal Hackshaw was casually cruising and made no effort at intercepting Shervoni Mabatshoev’s penetrating run, before the midfielder dished off the ball to substitute Ehsoni Panshanbe, who drilled a low shot past substitute T&T goalkeeper Marvin Phillip from the edge of the penalty area in the 75th minute. Phillip had entered play in the second half after Frenderup eventually had to leave the field as a result of a blow to the neck received during the first half. The Trinidad and Tobago football Association said yesterday Frenderup will be assessed by the medical staff today but is expected to be available for selection in Sunday’s match.
“I’m extremely disappointed in the result tonight. We did enough without taking the chances,” Trinidad and Tobago head-coach Angus Eve deduced.
Eve added: “I didn’t believe we should lose the game and I am extremely disappointed in my players’ lack of professionalism in the second half.”
Eve adopted a 4-2-3-1 system and started a team made up entirely of overseas-based players. Frenderup started between the posts with defenders Bateau, Aubrey David, Keston Julien (left) and Alvin Jones (right) ahead. Ajani Fortune and Hackshaw occupied the defensive midfield positions, with Kevin Molino (centre), Judah García (right) and Noah Powder (left) forming the attacking midfield trio. Levi Garcia operated as the main striker.
Powder missed an early goal. He shot straight at an opponent and then covered his face with his shirt after it had seemed easier to put the ball into an inviting net.
Levi Garcia left his marker for dead and cut back the ball to Powder just past the quarter-hour mark.
Levi Garcia had another great chance early in the second half. He was clear of two chasing defenders, but instead of shooting, turned inside on his favourite left foot and only forced a goalkeeper save, moments after Tajikistan had equalised. The Soca Warriors were never defensively tight as a unit over 90 minutes and Tajikistan always had a few half chances at the goal.
Former T&T captain Eve was especially peeved at his players for not converting first half chances and their shoddy second half defending.
“In international football, if you don’t take your chances, and you make mistakes at the back, then you lose the match. That is what happened to us today. Hence, I said I was disappointed with the lack of professionalism.” Eve declared.
He will now review the tape of the Tajikistan match and prepare for Thailand, a team which has beaten the Soca Warriors in two previous trips to Asia. Meanwhile, Tajikistan moved into Sunday’s final against Malaysia, 5-4 winners on penalty kicks over hosts Thailand, following a 1-1 draw in regulation time. La’Vere Corbin-Ong had Malaysia ahead in the 32nd minute and Thailand were going out of the tournament until Pansa Hemviboon headed a free-kick to the corner of the net with just 15 seconds left of the five minutes awarded for second-half added-on time.
The subsequent penalty shootout was a tight affair until Thailand had their final kick saved.
