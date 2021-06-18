Eve picks big provisional Gold Cup squad

Judah Garcia

Having replaced Terry Fenwick as Trinidad and Tobago national team coach, Angus Eve named 60 players for the preliminary qualifiers prior to the start of the Gold Cup. Eve gave himself plenty players to choose from with the experienced Alvin Jones, Mekeil Williams and Triston Hodge, among those still considered, along with young talents Molik Khan, Che Benny, Aikim Andrew, Jesse Williams, Judah Garcia and Akeem Garcia.

On Thursday, Eve had said he would consider all players in the already existing national team pool for selection before making his final decision on who to use in the Gold Cup qualifiers.

“I am not turning my back on anyone. All of the players in the squad are (eligible) and players such as (Kevin) Molino and so on, that wasn’t in the squad, are also up for selection,” he said.

And having spurned an opportunity to join the T&T national team for World Cup qualifying, former national Under-20 defender Luke Singh has been named in Canada’s provisional squad for the Gold Cup.

The Toronto FC defender Singh was born in Canada but represented T&T at Under-17 and Under-20 level by virtue of his ancestry.

Singh was due to join T&T for the July World Cup qualifiers after getting a call-up from coach Fenwick, but instead committed to the country of his birth when choosing to train with the Canada squad rather than play for the Soca Warriors.

Singh, 20, received his first senior call-up to T&T on May 28, 2021, for their World Cup qualifying matches against Bahamas and St Kitts and Nevis, but three days later also accepted an invitation to join the Canada’s training camp ahead of the same qualifiers.

Following the Canadian camp, he was to join the T&T team for the match against St Kitts & Nevis, but on June 7 Fenwick reported that Singh would no longer be joining the camp after the Soca Warriors were eliminated from World Cup qualification.

PROVISIONAL T&T SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Aaron Enill (Defence Force), Adrian Foncette (Police FC), Nicklas Frenderup (Ranheim Il, Denmark), Marvin Phillip (Unattached), Gregory Ranjitsingh (Philadelphia Union, USA), Denzil Smith (W Connection).

Defenders: Radanfah Abu Bakr (Unattached), Leland Archer (Charleston Battery, USA), Sheldon Bateau (KV Mechelen, Belgium), Aubrey David (Deportivo Saprissa, Costa Rica), Justin Garcia (Defence Force), Keston George (Terminix La Horquetta Rangers), Shannon Gomez (Sacramento Republic FC, USA), Curtis Gonzales (Defence Force), Neveal Hackshaw (Indy Eleven, USA), Triston Hodge (Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, USA), Darnell Hospedales (Point Fortin Civic), Alvin Jones (Unattached), Keston Julien (FC Sheriff Tiraspol, Moldova), Jameel Neptune (Central FC), Jelani Peters (Pittsburgh Riverhounds, USA), Noah Powder (Real Salt Lake, USA), Ross Russell Jr (Terminix La Horquetta Rangers), Jesse Williams (Unattached), Mekeil Williams (Pittsburgh Riverhounds, USA).

Midfielders: Hashim Arcia (Defence Force), Jamal Creighton (Terminix La Horquetta Rangers), Andre Fortune II (Memphis 901 FC, USA), Kevon Goddard (Defence Force), Khaleem Hyland (Al Batin, Saudi Arabia), Molik Khan (Club Sando FC), Aaron Lester (Defence Force), Duane Muckette (Unattached), Daniel Phillips (Watford FC, England), Michel Poon-Angeron (Unattached), Andre Rampersad (HFX Wanderers FC, Canada), Justin Sadoo (Point Fortin Civic), Matthew Woo Ling (Miami United FC, USA);

Forwards: Aikim Andrews (Terminix La Horquetta Rangers), Che Benny (Central FC), Sean Bonval (Central FC), Jelani Felix (Defence Force), Akeem Garcia (HFX Wanderers FC, Canada), Judah Garcia (Unattached), Levi Garcia (AEK Athens FC, Greece), Gary Griffith III (Unattached), Isaiah Hudson (W Connection), Nathaniel James (Unattached), Joevin Jones (InterMiami CF, USA), Marcus Joseph (Unattached), Shaqkeem Joseph (FC Maia Lidador, Portugal), Dylon King (Defence Force), Isaiah Lee (Terminix La Horquetta Rangers), Jabari Mitchell (Police FC), Kevin Molino (Columbus Crew, USA), Reon Moore (Defence Force), John-Paul Rochford (Unattached), Ryan Telfer (Atletico Ottawa, Canada), Adrian Welch (Defence Force), Jomal Williams (CD Luis Angel Firpo, El Salvador)

