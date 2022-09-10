Anthony Joshua has accepted a 40-60 per cent offer to fight WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, his promoter Eddie Hearn has said, with Fury taking the bigger share of the revenue.

Hearn said the fight could take place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on December 17, although Fury said he has two dates (November 26 at Wembley Stadium in London and December 3 at the Principality Stadium) already booked.