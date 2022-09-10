ANGUS EVE, Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s national team head coach will name his squad for the Thailand’s King’s Cup tomorrow.
Trinidad and Tobago senior men’s team was invited to participate in the tournament, where they will join host nation Thailand, Malaysia and Tajikistan in Chiang Mai province, Thailand. Matches will be played on September 22 and 25, within the FIFA international match playing window.
The three Asian teams are all preparing for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, while T&T next see international action in March 2023, where they end Group C CONCACAF Nations League action away to Bahamas and at home to Nicaragua.
This will be T&T’s third visit to Thailand for international friendlies, the “Soca Warriors” having visited in 2004 and 2018, losing to the hosts 3-2 and 1-0 respectively. Current head coach Eve was the captain of the 2004 squad under then head coach Bertille St Clair.
Eve thinks the King’s Cup gives his players solid opportunities to encounter a different style of football.
“We’ve only been playing teams in our confederation. So, part of our development is players traveling and coming off a plane and playing games,” stated Eve.
“I was captain of the team when we went there,” stated Eve,”I know the standard of the tournament.”
Eve, who had an overseas stint with Chester City in England, noted that Thai ownership extended to even English Premier League teams and there is always the potential that one of his footballers could be spotted.
“This is an opportunity to continue with our development and also expose players to something bigger and better,” Eve said.
Caribbean neighbours Curacao won the 2019 King’s Cup on penalty kicks from Vietnam following a 1-1 draw in a tournament which also included India and hosts Thailand.
The tournament was founded in 1968, and has featured clubs or invitational teams as well as international sides. Various prominent footballers have participated in the series, including Peter Schmeichel, Jesper Olsen, Brian Laudrup, Henrik Larsson, Robert Lewandowski, Martin Škrtel, Milan Škriniar, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as well as notably, the Brazil team made up mainly of Under-20s but also including 2002 World Cup winners Ronaldinho, Cafu, Roberto Carlos and Rivaldo.
Eve has had the headache of juggling financial issues, out-of-season locals footballers and possibly unavailable foreign-based players before choosing his final squad. Financial constraints dictate that the Soca Warriors will not have a pre-tournament camp and Eve will likely have a smaller bench than is ideal.
He indicated that it will be difficult to pick locally-based players, since most have not kicked a ball since the Ascension Tournament ended.
He also indicated that overseas-based Kevin Molino, Leston Paul, Sheldon Bateau, Nicklus Frenderup and Ajani Fortune are among the players he is looking at but confirmed that United States-based Shannon Gomez, Ryan Telfer and Triston Hodge are out because of club commitments.
“We are very confident in the group. It is not the whole group we would have wanted but we are very confident in the group,” Eve declared.
The coach is also seeking other opportunities to have his team play while abroad.
“We are hoping that we put on a good show over there,” Eve said. “There may be the opportunity over there to have a warm-up match against some one of the other teams who have already qualified for the World Cup.”
Being the last FIFA playing window before the 2022 World Cup begins in Qatar on November 20, the King’s Cup could be T&T’s last international engagement for the year.
However, Eve is hoping to squeeze out at least one other match and is hoping for a similar scenario as when T&T got the chance to play World Cup-bound Argentina in Buenos Aires and Iran, prior to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
“We have no concrete invites as yet but we hoping that could happen,” added Eve, “We hoping these games could put us on the world map again; that we will have this opportunity to possibly get one of the World Cup teams before they go to the World Cup to play.”