Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s football team will join host nation Thailand at the King’s Cup 2022 in Chiang Mai province, Thailand from September 22-25. And coach Angus Eve is delighted.
The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association accepted the invitation from the Thailand FA last week. This will be T&T’s third visit to Thailand for international friendlies, having visited in 2004 and 2018, losing to the hosts 3-2 and 1-0 respectively. Current head coach Eve was the captain of the 2004 squad under then head coach Bertille St Clair.
The King’s Cup 2022 has confirmed three other teams taking part in the competition including hosts Thailand, Malaysia and Tajikistan.
The matches will be played on September 22nd and 25, within the FIFA Window and a draw will take place to determine the fixtures.
In the last King’s Cup held in 2019, the Curacao team was invited to participate with the Vietnamese and Indian teams. In that tournament, Curacao won the championship with a victory over the Vietnamese team in the final.
In a response to the fixtures, head coach Eve told TTFA Media: “This is a fantastic opportunity for us to get two international fixtures away from home during the FIFA Window. Again, this is a continuation of our process towards getting the best possible team for the future which includes not just the Gold Cup 2023 and the next phase of Nations League matches but also the 2026 World Cup qualification.
“We are coming off a good run in the CONCACAF Nations League with three consecutive victories and we will be looking to build on this in these upcoming matches during the September window. I’d like to say thank you the Thailand FA for reaching out to us to offer this invitation and to the normalisation committee and the TTFA for accepting and confirming all arrangements to ensure we are active in this upcoming FIFA Window” Eve said.