Eve pleased with Guyana warm-up

Under-20 football

AUDITION TIME: This Trinidad and Tobago Under-20 football candidate, left, battles with his opponent from the Guyana national senior team during a practice match at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, yesterday. Guyana won 1-0. -Photo: TTFA Media

Despite a 1-0 loss to the Guyana national senior team yesterday, men’s Under-20 national football coach Angus Eve was pleased with what he saw from his players in their penultimate practice match before leaving for an overseas training camp ahead of the CONCACAF Under-20 Championship in Honduras.

At the Ato Boldon Stadium yesterday, T&T lost 1-0 on an 81st minute goal by Guyanese midfielder Anthony Jeffrey.

However, Eve, in an interview with TTFA media following the closed-door encounter said the game had gone, “better than expected against a very competent and solid Guyana national team.”

“To lose 1-0 in the 70-somethingth minute is a great testament,” he added.

“We had a lot of chances, we played a lot of good football. Defensively we were really good (but) just like the senior team, I’m searching for a number nine with this group...but a fantastic exercise for the kids.”

Eve will make his final cut for the CONCACAF Championship on Saturday. And asked whether the match helped him to make decisions about the final squad, Eve said, “tremendously.”

“I think the other games that we would have played before, we played all the top teams in the Ascension League, Defence Force and all of these teams, so all of those times were assessment times where we allowed different players to play. We have a final game tomorrow (today) against Police FC, another strong outfit and after that we’ll make the selection. We have to pick 24 out of this group to go and we still have Molik Khan who is plying his trade in Minnesota, so he will definitely join the squad when we get over there in Costa Rica (pre-tournament camp).”

