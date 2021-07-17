Eve: Restart local football

ANGUS Eve believes that Trinidad and Tobago’s Gold Cup campaign showed the worth of the sometimes scorned locally-based T&T Pro League players.
The Club Sando head coach reckons the local pros have represented the country well, having not played competitively since the league was shut down in March, 2020, following the onslaught of the global Covid-19 pandemic.
Eve also thinks the restart of the local league will facilitate the further development of the national team.
“Hopefully football could start back at home,” said Eve, prior to the Soca Warriors’ final preliminary match of the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup against Guatemala in Texas tonight.
Despite Eve’s best wishes, the only top flight football scheduled to be played in T&T at this stage in 2021 is the Ascension Invitational Football League. However, the Ascension competition is very likely to mirror top flight local football, with Pro League and the top Super League teams involved. They along with other Super League and zonal Association teams will be vying for prize money.
The Ascension competition is tentatively scheduled to kick off in September, dependent on Government approval and an improving Covid-19 situation.
Local football stakeholders recently held an informal meeting with the FIFA-run normalisation committee. Feedback from multiple sources indicated that there was unlikely to be an official top flight football competition this year, given Covid-19 and funding issues.
But given further time to plan, an improved state of affairs with Covid-19 and the input from Government, the hope is that local top flight football would resume in 2022, with a merged Pro League and National Super League. Eve said the performance of the national team at the Gold Cup will build confidence among local players.
With 117 caps, Eve has represented T&T more than any other player. Most of his appearances came as a locally-based footballer. He did have a one-year stint in England with League One Chester City before returning home after the team was relegated.
“The guys who are home will feel they now have a chance to play for the national team. That has not happened in a while,” stated Eve, who said the evidence of the quality of the local players was shown in the way they fought to a 0-0 draw with defending champions Mexico to open the Gold Cup.
“The local players outnumbered the foreign-based players and we did that against Mexico; got a result,” Eve deduced. “So, it augers well for the local players going forward, knowing that once I’m in the job, they will have a chance to get an opportunity to play, but also that they can perform at this level.”