EVE STRENGTHENS

ANGUS EVE will strengthen both the coaching staff of the national senior men’s and Under-20 football teams ahead of going into 2022 competition.
“I have one other member to join the senior team and three other members to join the Under-20 staff,” Eve revealed to the Daily Express.
A former national player with a record 117 senior caps and 34 goals for Trinidad and Tobago, Eve also expects to take a more managerial role with both the senior and junior teams, rather than doing all the coaching himself.
“I know people was worried about me doing the two jobs. Yes, I am doing the two jobs, but it is from a standpoint of overseeing (the operation), because we are targeting 2026 (World Cup),” stated Eve.
Prior to being confirmed in the senior men’s and Under-20 roles following the CONCACAF Gold Cup in July, Eve coached Club Sando in the local professional league and champions Naparima College in the Secondary Schools Football League. His philosophy is to develop his junior team with the objective of moving the best of them into the senior squad.
To be jointly hosted in United States, Mexico and Canada, an expanded 48-team 2026 World Cup will offer the CONCACAF region as many as eight qualifiers, giving T&T their best chance of reaching a second World Cup — 20 years after qualifying for Germany 2006.
“I believe that once we develop the Under-20s alongside the seniors, it will enable us to have a bigger pool of players when it comes to that time (World Cup qualification),” Eve said.
“We have not done something like this for a long time,” he added. “The Under-20s will be developed to go into the Under-23s and then the senior team, because 2026 is what we are targeting.”
Eve’s senior squad goes back into training next month in preparation for the 41-team 2022–23 CONCACAF Nations League which will see T&T seeking promotion from League B, beginning from June 2-14. The Under-20s will also be among 20 teams competing at the CONCACAF Under-20 Championship in the summer.
Having already begun the process, Eve’s Under-20 screening has been oversubscribed, and has been divided into various groups to make it manageable.
With three weeks of trials already gone and one more to go, Eve will also hold local trials on Wednesday for USA-based college players back home on vacation. There will also be Tobago trials in January and American-born players will have their opportunity in February at a “combine” (trial) in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in the United States.
Eve said the response to Under-20 screening in Trinidad was overwhelming.
“I think enthusiasm got the better of some of the parents because we had all kinds of 13-year-olds coming to the trials. But I do understand why. So, we even gave them the opportunity to play, because the kids have been locked up for so long. But in saying that, the talent pool was good as well,” Eve concluded.