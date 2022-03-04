Eve: U-20s way behind

Angus Eve

FLASHBACK: Trinidad and Tobago coach Angus Eve, centre, watches his team battle to a 0-0 draw with Mexico at the CONCACAF Gold Cup in Arlington, Texas, USA, on July 10, 2021. —Photo: AP

ANGUS EVE, Trinidad and Tobago’s senior and Under-20 men’s national team head coach, thinks that inactivity has left his Under-20 team a long way behind other sides going into the CONCACAF Under-20 men’s championships in June.

On Thursday, the draw was conducted for the Championship that will take place from June 18 – July 3, 2022 in Honduras. T&T are grouped with Mexico, Haiti and Suriname.

“Basically the draw is a difficult one, but every one will be difficult given the state of football in Trinidad and Tobago,” stated Eve yesterday. “Basically it’s a difficult process. The other teams are way advanced. We see America and Honduras and El Salvador already having camps. So, we are way behind where we should be at this point in time.”

A total of 16 teams have been split into four groups of four, in which there will be round-robin play in the group stage. The top three teams from each group will then advance to the knockout stage in the round of 16, joining four other teams that qualified directly from last November’s CONCACAF Under-20 Championship qualifying: Curacao, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Nicaragua.

Despite a huge turnout for screening two months ago, Eve felt that two years of inactivity due to the Covid-19 pandemic has limited his prospects remarkably.

Of the bunch, Eve has kept just 14 local youth players in training and has sent the rest back to their clubs, hoping that involvement in upcoming youth tournaments such as the Tiger Tanks competition, will assist them.

“Right now they just not ready,” Eve admitted. “The 14 that we have right now, you can see the tactical awareness. You can see the physicality in them.”

He continued: “You have to remember when we go to this tournament, the Mexican players, the USA players, the Canadian players, and the El Salvadorian players, they already playing in their senior leagues.”

Eve will attempt to boost his squad by looking at prospects based in the United States, Germany and Spain. He will also try to fast-track the 14 remaining locals by putting them alongside ten unattached senior national team players such as Alvin Jones and Radanfah Abu Bakr, to play in an inter-zone tournament.

“This is the challenge we have here, with not having organised football for the last two years,” said Eve, who also believes the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) has to take some blame for doing away with various age group tournaments he grew up playing in. Eve felt all Caribbean teams will be affected.

“I think the Caribbean is at a major disadvantage going into these games,” said Eve. “It’s a difficult process, the other teams are way advanced.”

CONCACAF U-20

MEN’S DRAW

Group E: United States, Cuba, Canada, Saint Kitts and Nevis

Group F: Mexico, Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname

Group G: Panama, El Salvador, Guatemala, Aruba

Group H: Honduras, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda

