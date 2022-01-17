“If you can have a boat ride that holds 200 persons and you can have 100, then this stadium holds 25,000, you can have 500 and call it a safe zone.”
National football team head coach Angus Eve yesterday made the case for the return to competitive play in the country. Eve was speaking at the last training session before he takes his squad of 21 to Bolivia today for their first match of 2022.
There has been no competitive football in Trinidad and Tobago since March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. In that time, the national team has gone through qualifying for this year’s World Cup in Qatar and the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup. But as the team gets ready for qualifying in the CONCACAF Nations League, more calls are being made for an ease on restrictions to allow for local competition to resume.
“It’s crucial that we have the local league running again so players who don’t have the opportunity to play outside could still be active, playing and getting match fitness,” Mekeil Williams, a member of the squad for Bolivia, told the media yesterday.
“I think it’s crucially important,” he added. “There’s no way we could be going into qualifiers and there’s no league going on locally; that’s impossible. We need to get it up and running.”
On Saturday, during the Covid-19 briefing, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced a further relaxing on restrictions on the use of beaches and rivers. However, no mention was made of allowing contact sports to resume.
Last month, however, Minister of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe detailed proposals for a return to play that were to be submitted to the Ministry of Health for approval.
“What we are proposing is that we have sport done by vaccinated athletes only and played in a bubble in places where we can control the crowds,” explained Cudjoe. “At first we want to propose a first phase where we don’t have any spectators coming out, to see how that goes for a short period of time and once that goes well, then we will be making a request for phase two, to have vaccinated spectators.”
However, with the status quo remaining the same at present, Eve is relying on friendly internationals like the one against Bolivia on Friday to get his players match-ready.
“It may not be so ideal for us because we still don’t have competitive football being played in Trinidad, and mainly this team is a locally-based team that is going abroad but this will be good experience for them to go into a game such as this,” he said.