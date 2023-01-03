Eve: World Cup had lessons for T&T

Senior national football coach Angus Eve was paying close attention to the action during the recently concluded FIFA World Cup in Qatar and taking mental notes.

As a result, he feels he is on the right track with the Trinidad and Tobago team.

“The World Cup has shown me from a tactical, technical standpoint, that we are kind of on the right road,” he said in a Trinidad and Tobago Football Federation interview.

“People knock me and say I’m a defensive minded coach. I’m not!,” Eve declared. “Modern day football is not the football that mostly has the high press. It’s mostly a mid-block where you can allow the team in and then play on the counter-attack because we have very quick players on both flanks and up front,” he said.

Eve also saw lessons for local football’s stakeholders.

“From an organisational standpoint, I remember reading something from Morocco, where they said while other countries were thinking about politics, corruption, off the field and boardroom matters, they were thinking about the business on the pitch. We have to start thinking football from the standpoint of the players, the staff and that type of personnel who will get us playing the way we want to play again and achieving things that are possible.”

He added: “If you look back at the World Cup, you would see Trinbagonians buying Brazil and German shirts and they are genuinely disappointed that these teams are out of the World Cup. But you don’t get that when it comes to us as a nation. Our players don’t feel that sense of diehard mentality or 12th man mentality from the people. Of course we all have our part to play. The team has its responsibilities but so do the other stakeholders. Off the pitch, we have to place our egos aside and sit together and get it right for the benefit of football.

FAREWELL, O REI

FAREWELL, O REI

Pelé was buried in his final resting place yesterday as millions of fans in Brazil and around the world mourned the sports legend.

Newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva paid his respects at Vila Belmiro, the stadium where Pelé played for most of his career.

Frustrated Arsenal held to goalless draw by Newcastle

Frustrated Arsenal held to goalless draw by Newcastle

Premier League leaders Arsenal dropped points at home for the first time this season as they were held to a goalless draw by high-flying Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium, yesterday.

Mike Arteta’s side had the better of the opportunities, most coming in the opening stages, but Newcastle showed why they have the best defensive record in the division this season to earn their point.

Turn dreams into reality

Technical director of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) Anton Corneal has urged a group of regional coaches to make the most of the opportunity to lift the standard of coaching in the region.

La Borde to officiate at Women’s U-19 World Cup

Trinidad and Tobago female cricket umpire Candace La Borde begins 2023 in history-making mode after she became the first female Trinidadian to be appointed to stand in a Cricket World Cup.

La Borde, 35, has been chosen on the panel of umpires to officiate at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s Under-19 T20 Cricket World Cup in South Africa, from January 14-29.

Throttling up

With the holidays over, the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will be putting in some serious work this month as the countdown to the start of the 2023 regional season begins.

The season bowls off on February 1 with the first two rounds of the West Indies Championship four-day tournament featuring the six territorial franchise teams.

