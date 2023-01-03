Eve: World Cup had lessons for T&T

Senior national football coach Angus Eve was paying close attention to the action during the recently concluded FIFA World Cup in Qatar and taking mental notes.
As a result, he feels he is on the right track with the Trinidad and Tobago team.
“The World Cup has shown me from a tactical, technical standpoint, that we are kind of on the right road,” he said in a Trinidad and Tobago Football Federation interview.
“People knock me and say I’m a defensive minded coach. I’m not!,” Eve declared. “Modern day football is not the football that mostly has the high press. It’s mostly a mid-block where you can allow the team in and then play on the counter-attack because we have very quick players on both flanks and up front,” he said.
Eve also saw lessons for local football’s stakeholders.
“From an organisational standpoint, I remember reading something from Morocco, where they said while other countries were thinking about politics, corruption, off the field and boardroom matters, they were thinking about the business on the pitch. We have to start thinking football from the standpoint of the players, the staff and that type of personnel who will get us playing the way we want to play again and achieving things that are possible.”
He added: “If you look back at the World Cup, you would see Trinbagonians buying Brazil and German shirts and they are genuinely disappointed that these teams are out of the World Cup. But you don’t get that when it comes to us as a nation. Our players don’t feel that sense of diehard mentality or 12th man mentality from the people. Of course we all have our part to play. The team has its responsibilities but so do the other stakeholders. Off the pitch, we have to place our egos aside and sit together and get it right for the benefit of football.