Playing in only his second match this season after returning from injury, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force fast-bowler Anderson Phillip came up trumps with the ball, grabbing five wickets for 58 runs to keep his team in the hunt against the Barbados Pride on the second day of their West Indies Championship match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba yesterday.
After the Red Force were dismissed for 239 in the first session, Phillip snatched three early wickets as the Pride slipped to 73 for six in the second session. However, a 159-run stand between Shane Dowrich (96) and Ashley Nurse (81), ensured the honours were shared on the day as the Pride closed on 254 for nine with a slender 15-run lead.
Earlier yesterday, T&T resumed from an overnight score of 191 for five and battled through the majority of the session before being dismissed 30 minutes before lunch, with Joshua Da Silva adding ten to his overnight tally to top-score with 77.
Phillip then stepped up on either side of the lunch interval to put the Red Force in the ascendency, but the hosts couldn’t maintain the pressure as the Bajans rallied to balance the scales before the close.
The visitors started off positively with skipper Kraigg Brathwaite hitting three consecutive fours off Phillip as the visitors got off to a rapid start but the pacer would get the final laugh, removing the right-handed batsman, via the lbw route, with the final delivery before the break as the visitors went to lunch at 16 for one.
The hosts continued to battle their way back into the contest in the second period with Phillip bowling another Windies Test batsman, Shamarh Brooks, for a duck, before trapping Justin Greaves lbw for four as the Bajans were reduced to 36 for three.
Off-spinner Charles then got into the act, bowling Sheyne Moseley for 21 while Mayers was run out for 11, leaving the visitors in trouble at 73 for six before Dowrich and Nurse revived the innings, taking them to tea on 131 for six at tea.
The pair took the attack to the Red Force spinners when they come on before tea with Nurse hitting the first six of the match, straight down the ground off Akeal Hosein, before hitting the left-arm spinner to the deep mid-wicket boundary for four in the same over.
Meanwhile, Dowrich struck Charles for boundaries through the covers and dished out similar punishment to leg-spinner Khan. After the break, the Pride continued to dominate with both batsmen reaching half-centuries as the Bajan pair took the score past 200.
Dowrich got four fours in one over from Hosein while Nurse struck Khan for two sixes and a four in one over before Khan bowled him with the score on 232 for seven. Nursed faced 95 balls and struck three sixes and ten fours before he finally departed.
Philip returned late in the final session to deny Dowrich a century, bowling the Test batsman in claiming his fourth wicket of the match. Dowrich faced 157 balls and struck 16 fours.
Philip completed his five-wicket haul when he had Keon Harding lbw for eight, which was the final piece of action on a day that saw the momentum swing like a pendulum to leave the match evenly poised heading into the penultimate day, today.