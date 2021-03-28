EVEN-STEVEN

Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s football team’s chances of advancing to the second round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying got a bit more complicated yesterday after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Puerto Rico at the Mayagüez Athletics Stadium in Puerto Rico.
T&T’s lone item came from the boot of Joevin Jones in the 56th minute while Puerto Rico equalised in the 72nd though a header from substitute Ricardo Rivera.
With only the group winners advancing to the next round of CONCACAF 2022 World Cup qualifying, the “Soca Warriors” are now on four points from two games having won their opening encounter against Guyana 3-0 last Thursday. Meanwhile, St Kitts and Nevis are currently at the top of Group F with six points from two wins.
The draw will do little for Puerto Rico chances of progressing after they lost 1-0 against St Kitts & Nevis in their opening Group F match.
T&T can still top the group if they win their remaining games, which includes a potential showdown with St Kitts and Nevis.
While T&T entered yesterday’s game as favourites, the “Blue Hurricanes” gave them a stern test. The younger and faster “Blue Hurricanes” outfit enjoyed the better of the first half giving the T&T defence a tough time at the back, forcing Soca Warriors custodian Nicklas Frenderup into action at least five times in the first 45 minutes.
It was a forgettable first half for the visitors as they gave away the ball on too many occasions and rarely got a shot on target. Puerto Rico had signalled their intent in the opening minutes and grew in confidence as the half progressed as a Wilfredo Rivera header forced Frenderup into action in the 18th minute.
Three minutes later, the Danish-born T&T keeper was called into action again, this time to save a well struck shot from 25 yards out as well as a header from Sidney Rivera. The shots on target kept coming from the home team with a 27th minute free-kick from Isaac Angking, just outside of the area forcing Fenderup to make a diving save.
It wasn’t until the 36th minute that T&T got there first real shot at goal with Daniel Phillips’ effort easily held by keeper Cody Laurendi. T&T came out more organised and purposeful in the second half with Phillips being substituted for Duane Muckette.
T&T went on the attack early in the second period and were rewarded for their perseverance with a cross coming in from Ryan Telfer finding Levi Garcia who headed the ball down to the feet of Jones who struck it powerfully past Laurendi to put the “Soca Warriors” in front.
Immediately after that attempt, Jones had a clear look at goal, but his shot sailed wide of the mark. He was subbed shortly after that after limping off the field. Puerto Rico hit back in the 72nd with Ricardo Rivera getting his header past Frenderup to bring the scores level and that is how it would end.
T&T are scheduled to face the Bahamas in their next Group F fixture on June 5 before finishing off their first-round campaign against St Kitts & Nevis on June 8.