EVENING SHOWDOWN

It is all or nothing for both Trinidad and Tobago and El Salvador today in the CONCACAF Women’s Under-17 Championship Qualifying series, taking place in Willemstad, Curacao,

Both teams unbeaten, El Salvador and T&T will battle for the crucial top spot in Group A at the Stadion Rignaal Jean Francisca, from 4 p.m.

The tournament is being contested among 28 CONCACAF teams which will see just the respective six group winners advancing to 2024 CONCACAF Women’s U-17 Championship.

T&T head-coach Rajeesh Lachoo was pleased with the improvement displayed by his team after picking up a second win on Monday and he is expecting the “Soca Princesses” to do even better against El Salvador.

“Certain players stepped up second half when given the opportunity and now this adds more depth to the team as we prepare for El Salvador,” stated Lachoo, former coach of Dominica men’s senior national team.

Lachoo is imploring of his young charges that they give of their very best today, in a match where all is at stake. On Monday, in the a 4-0 shutout of the Cayman Islands, T&T got goals from four different players.

J’Eleisha Alexander opened the scoring in the 12th minute, which was followed by second-half items from Nikita Gosine (60’), Cherina Steele (88’) and Daneelyah Salandy (90+1’).

El Salvador also have six points from two matches thanks to a 7-0 rout of Curacao. Trinidad and Tobago’s girls had also routed the hosts (Curaçao) 5-0 before inflicting a near same scoreline whipping of the Cayman Islands.

Meanwhile, El Salvador, in their opening match, had thrashed the Cayman Islands 12-0. For the Central Americans, Jasmine Diaz (45+2’, 77’) bagged a brace while teammates Genesis Carpio (9’), Giselle Marquez (72’), Keila Lino (81’), Alyssa Jurado (90+2’) and Janelle Torres (90+5’), also got on the scoresheet.

