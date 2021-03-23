Sri Lanka threatened to take the game away from the West Indies before Kyle Mayers redressed the balance late on to leave the first Test evenly poised heading into the penultimate day, today, with the visitors ahead by 153 runs with six second innings wickets intact.
The pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium offered little assistance and the West Indies bowlers looked flat most of the day until the final session when Mayers (two for 10) entered the fray, breaking a 162-run second-wicket stand between Lahiru Thirimanne (76) and Oshada Fernando (91) that threatened to swing the pendulum back the visitors’ way.
Trailing by 102 on first innings after dismissing the Windies for 271 in the second over of the third day, Sri Lanka dominated the first two sessions with Thirimanne and Oshada wiping off the deficit and putting the tourists ahead by 46 runs at the Tea interval.
But after the break, skipper Kraigg Brathwaite threw the ball to Mayers, who struck immediately with his first delivery, Oshada edging behind to wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva as he fell nine runs short of what would have been his second Test century.
Mayers followed up his first Test wicket with the big scalp of Dinesh Chandimal, who fell in similar fashion for four, before Kemar Roach rocked the stumps of Thirimanne as the Windies fought their way back to regain the advantage.
However, Sri Lanka ended the day with a fightback of their own with Dhananjaya de Silva unbeaten on 46 and Pathum Nissanka (21 not out) putting on 66 runs for the fifth wicket as Sri Lanka reached 255 for four at stumps, for an overall lead of 153.
Sri Lanka enjoyed the better of the third morning with left-arm pacer Vishwa Fernando cleaning up the Windies tail in quick time. Rahkeem Cornwall, who helped put the Windies on top on day two with his maiden Test half-century, added just one to his overnight 60 before he was bowled by the Sri Lankan lefty, the lead 102. There was no addition with No. 11 Shannon Gabriel being trapped lbw off the last ball of the over.
The Windies fast bowlers then went to work with Kemar Roach getting an early breakthrough, removing the Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne (three), who drove at a wide ball and edged to John Campbell at third slip.
But Sri Lanka, aided by a bit of luck, got to lunch without further damage with Oshada, who was dropped by Jason Holder at leg-slip off Cornwall when he was on 16, and Thirimanne getting into a good rhythm as they dominated the first two sessions.
Oshada pushed the score along, pulling out all the stops, using his feet, and utilising the sweep and reverse sweep to good effect as he brought up his second Test 50 off 84 balls. Thirimanne reached the milestone shortly after as the visitors went to tea well set at 148 for one with a lead of 46.
Mayers intervened in the final session to swing the match back the hosts’ way before Sri Lanka dominated the final hour to end the dayin a respectable position.