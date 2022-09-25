FOR the first time in the ten-year history of the Caribbean Premier League, the Trinbago Knight Riders have failed to make the playoffs after the franchise’s worst run in the tournament.
Plagued by inconsistency with bat and ball, Kieron Pollard’s men were dumped out of the competition on Saturday night after a 37-run loss to the Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.
Despite having Pollard, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and Nicholas Pooran in their line-up, TKR were dismissed for 136 as they chased 174 for victory in front of a vociferous Guyanese crowd. No matter how hard they tried, the four-time champions just couldn’t silence the home fans.
Their lapse with the bat followed a similarly poor effort with the ball, especially in the back end of the innings when TKR allowed the hosts to post 173 for six, with 37 of those runs coming in the final two overs.
Asked if he could put his finger on what went wrong for TKR this season, Pollard said: “Everything”.
“When you look at it, I think the way we played throughout the entire tournament, we deserve to be in the place we are right now,” Pollard said after the game.
TKR finished last on the six-team standings with three wins, six losses and one abandoned game.
Saturday, they had a good start in their chase but led by Player-of-the-Match, Shakib Al Hasan, the Warriors fought back to take control of the match.
Al Hasan produced a spectacular pick up and throw from midwicket to run Pooran out.
And once Pollard was out stumped for 13 off Gudakesh Motie, the Knight Riders innings crumbled, with Russell hitting just 12 off eight balls and Narine scoring 19 off 12.
“To play ten games as a batting unit and not cross 160, I think that was disappointing,” Pollard lamented.
“From a bowling perspective, having teams on the backfoot and giving it away in the back end more often than not, we deserve to be where we are at the bottom of the table,” he added.
Of the tournament itself, Pollard said while it has been fantastic, he repeated his call for a second competition in the Caribbean to help foster the development of the next generation of T20 stars.
“Well done to them (the CPL organisers) but for me, it is all about West Indies cricket as well and I have been advocating that alongside this tournament, in order to unearth new talent, we need to have another tournament where the younger guys can get an opportunity,” said Pollard.
“This tournament, obviously is money-making and guys want to win trophies and people invest a lot in it. We have done some great things here and well done to Guyana tonight. They qualified in front of their home crowd, so well done to them,” he continued.
And on a final note, Pollard said: “We apologise to the TKR fans and the Trinidad fans back home.
“Obviously, myself as a batsman, I didn’t do what was actually needed but these things happen in cricket and if you want to play cricket for a long time, you have to go through the waves and this is one of the times we need to stand together and stay strong,” he concluded.
Summarised scores:
GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS 173-6, 20 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 60, Shakib Al Hasan 35; Sunil Narine 2/23, Daryn Dupavillon 1/13) vs Trinbago Knight Riders 136 all out, 20 overs (Samit Patel 34, Colin Munro 30; Shakib Al Hasan 3/20, Junior Sinclair 2/26)
--AMAZON WARRIORS won by 37 runs
