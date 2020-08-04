Evin Lewis fancies Patriots’ CPL chances

St Kitts and Nevis opening bat Evin Lewis has been working hard in the build-up to this year’s Hero Caribbean Premier League and believes he is a lot fitter than before, having spent much of the Covid-19 lock-down time working on his fitness.
“Quarantine did affect my training a lot but I used the time to get myself in better shape,” Lewis explained.
The explosive left-hander was left out of the West Indies limited-overs side earlier this year after failing to attain minimum fitness requirements when Cricket West Indies imposed new standards for the squad.
“I feel good” he told the Express recently, insisting that he was eagerly looking forward to the CPL.
For now, he is still training on his own but he expects to get a “run out” in the ongoing Central Super League T10 competition.
With sports having been on hold since March, he was excited to get back into competitive cricket and said the Patriots would be looking to put a few things right this year as they seek their first CPL title. And he is confident that they have the right combination of youth and experience to challenge for the title once again this season.
“Well this is Rayad’s (Emrit) second year with us and he fits in well with the team,” said Lewis. (Denesh) Ramdin is also a good player and we will need someone like him in the middle order. Jon Russ (Jaggesar) is also a great pick. We needed an off spinner since, maybe two years now, and (Joshua) Da Silva is a good back-up keeper. I haven’t seen much off his batting in T20 so I am excited to see what he can do,” Lewis said of some of the new faces in the line-up.
The Patriots will also have the services of Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, Fabian Allen, Sohail Tanvir and Chris Lynn.
Emrit, the former Guyana Amazon Warriors all-rounder, is now in his second season with them and will skipper the team this year while Ramdin, who played a key role with Trinbago Knight Riders when they won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018, adds more experience to the team’s batting.
The Patriots have only made it to the CPL final once, three seasons ago when they fell to Dwayne Bravo’s TKR in the final at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.
Ramdin and Kevon Cooper, encouraged by a full house of fans at Tarouba, rallied TKR from 90 for seven in the 15th over to reach 136 for seven to clinch their second CPL title.
TKR repeated as champions the following year with an emphatic victory against the Guyana Amazon Warriors with Ramdin opening the batting and again delivering the goods.
“In the past, I think it was just simple little things that really cost us games, and that is something we have to correct this year,” Lewis added.
The left-handed also noted that the absence of fans was something players would have to deal with in their own way.
“It’s going to be hard because you need fans too support you. Also, the crowd brings a nice vibes to the game,” Lewis added.