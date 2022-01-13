Ex-coach laments hockey teams’ travel issues

FORMER SENIOR men’s hockey coach Glen “Fido” Francis lamented the plight of the current men’s and women’s squad for the January 19-30 Pan Am Cup, both teams still awaiting final word on their flight arrangements fir the Chile tour.
Both men’s coach Darren Cowie and women’s coach Anthony “Bumpa” Marcano were expecting to be updated last night about the team’s travel status.
Francis, at the helm of the men’s team for 11 years before Cowie took over last October, had experienced his fair share of last-minute arrangements with national hockey teams during his tenure. And he remains disappointed the administrative struggles continue in 2022.
“It just is not changing at all. It has been happening for quite a while now. Both men and women teams, every time they are supposed to leave here for hockey, it is like it is always an issue, always a funding issue, always a travelling issue, always some issue,” Francis, a former national goalkeeper,said, “It affects the teams very, very badly because one, you would have prepared for playing some matches just before your first game...if you reach in late you would lose the opportunity of playing those other teams.
Two, the pitch time, knowing that we don’t have an Astroturf and playing on not an international-level hockey pitch (the Barracks pitch is sand-based as opposed to the water-based turf Team TTO will encounter in Santiago, Chile) where we train in Trinidad, it is going to be hard for the guys.”
Francis said it is expected the squads will take a bit longer to actually get acclimatised with the speed of the pitch.
He added it takes a toll on the players mentally because, “you always have to be changing and changing and changing.”
“And now it is even worse with the Covid-19. You are praying you don’t pick up anything at all, nobody tests positive or anything like that. That would cause problems. I hope the guys, some of the guys went through this already so they know they just need to pass it on (their experiences) to the younger ones.”
Francis said the coaches and technical staff will have to be very positive and prepare the players mentally to be called up at a moment’s notice,
“They need to be very focused and ready for any call at any time to leave the country. And it also hinders the coach on his preparation, it really makes the coach very, very upset but it comes with coaching Trinidad hockey. It is like a sickness now and I really hope that the guys get to leave early and get themselves sorted out.” Francis related that eight years ago, he was at the helm of a squad that arrived a day before the competition began but they still went onto win bronze.
“It is a little different now. We were playing hockey before, different with these guys, they are not playing any competitive hockey so it is something new. I think the guys just need to stay very focused..Just go out there and give your best. That’s all we ask for: to go out there and give your best.” Because of an incomplete installationn of a water -based turf, promised since 2017, local hockey has seen sparse outdoor league competition over the last five years, a situation that worsened with the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020 that led to the shutdown of several sports, including hockey.
“Clearly...it is not only the administrators, but it is also the Government. Clearly you see how they think about sport. It is always something on the back-burner, When we could help, we could help or when you doing well, that is when they realise they think about you. But sport is not really something that they focus on and until they change their mindset sport will remain how it is . It is basically that. We have not been playing sport for the last two years. Yes, we know it is Covid. A lot of sports teams are struggling, a lot of sports struggling but as for administrators in Trinidad, I don’t think it will change any time soon.”