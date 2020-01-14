The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association has appointed several scouts to its North America Talent Identification and Player Pool Programme (TIPP) which was launched earlier this month.

The directors of TIPP are Sean Powder and Justin Reid.

The individuals appointed as scouts include a number former Secondary Schools Football League players. The list is as follows: Prince Borde, Stephen Chase, Ashton Baptiste, Errol McFarlane, Leslie Fitzpatrick, Myron Garnes, Kevon Isa, Anthony Lambert, Daniel McKell, Nigel Myers, Kenrick Ramirez, Wendell Regis, Ivan Sampson, Marc Anthony-Williams, Lumumba Shabazz and Kernell Borneo.

All appointments are for one year, from January 1 to December 31, 2020. TIPP scouting responsibilities include evaluating players of T&T descent in schools across North America and submitting prospects to the coordinator in the region as well as monitoring news sources, attending games and speaking with coaches to locate prospective players.

The scouts will be required to watch game footage of players and study statistics to determine their potential, meet with players and their families to discuss the TIPP programme and benefits of the TTFA youth national teams, collect player and coaching information of T&T players in North America and submit it to the director. All TIPP scouts must have in-depth knowledge of football in T&T at national team level and must be active in coaching soccer in the United States. They must also have a keen eye for detail when observing prospects; be actively pursuing a coaching license; have coached in a club or clubs across the U.S.; be a T&T native or of T&T descent; have strong interpersonal skills to connect with prospects and have the ability to make numerous decisions when recruiting.

The TIPP programme was one of the initiatives which the William Wallace administration announced it would undertake through its technical committee following a TTFA board meeting on December 14.

