Ex-TTOC official dies

FORMER TRINIDAD and Tobago Olympic Committee assistant secretary general Wendell Labastide died yesterday.

Labastide also served in various positions in the Badminton Association of Trinidad and Tobago (BATT), including as its president.

As a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee from 1997 to 2013, he served in the assistant secretary general role and during that period and beyond was appointed to be chef de mission and assistant chef de mission at several TTOC-sanctioned Games.

TTOC immediate past president Brian Lewis said: “It is very sad news, Wendell was a true servant to the Olympic sport movement and the Commonwealth Sport movement in Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean. He was very involved in badminton... always had the best interests of badminton at heart.”

Lewis, who entered the TTOC executive the same year as Lewis, said Labastide was committed to the development of sport and youth and young people and said he was instrumental in working in conjunction with Lewis to establish and set up the Olympic Youth Camp,

“Wendell was the total and ultimate team player and whenever you called on him, he was always willing to serve and never asked for anything in return. He exemplified the spirit of volunteerism; the spirit of putting country before self; the spirit of putting others before self. He was a very genuine and compassionate man, in many ways a gentle giant. It really is a sad loss, the sudden and untimely passing. It has come as a tremendous shock to the TTOC and me personally who even though he was no longer on the TTOC, we had remained in close contact.”

Lewis sent his sincerest and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Women Warriors begin against Olympic champions Canada

Trinidad and Tobago’s Women Warriors were given a tough opening match against Olympic champions Canada when CONCACAF yesterday released final match fixtures for the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship carded for July 4-18 in Mexico.

Still, the Women Warriors might not have a better chance of reaching a FIFA World Cup, since as many as six CONCACAF teams have the chance of reaching the tournament.

Thong looks for 3rd ‘Nationals’ double

SETH THONG spearheads a very small field of 16 players in the Sunshine Snacks National Junior Squash Championships today and tomorrow at the Queen’s Park Cricket Club Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

It will be only the third competition and the first national tournament in the sport since the Covid-19 pandemic first hit in mid-March, 2020.

NORTH VS SOUTH

NORTH VS SOUTH

A Yannic Cariah hat-trick set up a lop-sided victory for defending champions Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1 over Clarke Road United as they secured their place in today’s Premiership 1 T20 title match against PowerGen Penal.

At the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday, PowerGen upset one of the tournament favourites Central Sports in the first semi-final to reach the championship game for the first time since 2014, while QPCC 1 continued their dominance, whipping Clarke Road by nine wickets in the second semi to secure their berth in the final.

Ex-TTOC official dies

FORMER TRINIDAD and Tobago Olympic Committee assistant secretary general Wendell Labastide died yesterday.

Labastide also served in various positions in the Badminton Association of Trinidad and Tobago (BATT), including as its president.

Full power

Full power

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will be firing on all cylinders with fast bowlers Jayden Seales and Shannon Gabriel back to full fitness ahead of their clash against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex in the third round of the West Indies Championship four-day competition next week.

Akeem Garcia from the penalty spot

HFX Wanderers’ Akeem Garcia scored the opening goal with a well-placed penalty during a 2-0 win over Guelph United in the Preliminary Round of the 2022 Canadian Championship.

HFX Wanderers FC took a step closer to the Voyageurs’ Cup on Tuesday, booking their ticket to the Canadian Championship quarter-finals win over League1 Ontario outfit Guelph United.