Ex-Windies coach joins BCA staff

Veteran coach Roddy Estwick has been snapped up by the Barbados Cricket Association, just over a month after being released by Cricket West Indies.
The 61-year-old, a former Barbados fast bowler, will take up his new role on the BCA’s coaching staff starting today.
Estwick was a member of Phil Simmons’s support staff, serving as bowling coach during the Trinidadian’s recent three-year stint as head coach of the West Indies men’s team.
However, Simmons quit last November following West Indies failure to qualify for the main draw of the T20 World Cup in Australia, his last assignment coming in the two-Test clean sweep Down Under last month.
CWI subsequently opted not to renew the contracts of Estwick and batting coach Monty Desai, in a shakeup of the coaching unit.
West Indies, currently in Zimbabwe for a two-Test tour starting this weekend, are being led by interim head coach Andre Coley, with former West Indies seamer Kenny Benjamin serving as bowling coach.
Batting icon Brian Lara has been hired as performance mentor.
A popular figure among players, Estwick has in the past served as West Indies Under-19s head coach, an assistant coach to the West Indies Women’s side and assistant coach to Caribbean Premier League franchise, Barbados Royals.