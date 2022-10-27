Excited MVP

Shaquanda Greene

FLASHBACK: Trinidad and Tobago captain Shaquanda Greene, right, and Oprah Douglas had eyes for the ball during the Commonwealth Games match which England won 74-22.  Both players represented T&T at the recently concluded 2022 Americas Netball Championships where the Calypso Girls played unbeaten when successfully defending their 2019 crown and Greene-Noel was also named SportsMax Player of the Tournament. —Photo courtesy Sue McKay Kick It To Me Photography

SHAQUANDA GREENE-NOEL, captain of the Trinidad and Tobago’s women’s netball team, was named the SportsMax Player of the Tournament following the 2022 Americas Netball World Cup qualifiers which concluded on Saturday in Kingston, Jamaica.

It was quite a feat for a defensive player, Green-Noel, to achieve such recognition, considering the offensive talent on show.

T&T ended as Americas champions, finishing unbeaten over the seven games, before losing an exhibition match 69-47 to the highy-ranked Jamaicans, participating as a guest team. The Calypso Girls and Jamaica will represent the Americas at the 2023 Netball World Cup, along with Barbados, who finished as runners-up, after defeating Antigua and Barbuda 68-28 in the tournament’s concluding match.

Greene-Noel’s greatest strength is enthusiasm and she celebrates each success, big or small, with real relish. Her positive good vibes are infectious, as she celebrates each interception as small wins — most evident as when facing Jamaica’s six-foot-six inch Jhaniele Fowler, regarded as the best shooter in the world.

Green-Noel’s enthusiasm has spread among team-mates and fans, including in England’s Vitality Super League, where she will return in 2023 for a second professional season with Wales-based Celtic Dragons. Greene-Noel took a fighter’s mentality to the Dragons, with fans renaming her “Queen Quanda”, because of a never-say-die attitude, regardless of what else is happening on the court.

Despite playing for the worst team in the Vitality Super League last season, no player initiated more turnovers than Greene-Noel’s 119 for the Dragons. The Trinidadian ended up finishing third for intercepts with 57 and third in the Super League for deflections with 93. No wonder she has been signed for a second season.

At the Americas Championship, Greene-Noel was proud of her players despite a 22-goal loss to the #3-ranked Sunshine Girls on the final night of the tournament. Players froze, some were probably exposed as not being good enough and there were those with future potential.

The mental pressure of facing the highly-ranked Jamaicans, seemingly got to some, including another former Celtic Dragon, shooter Afeisha Noel, who appeared hesitant to shoot from areas outside her comfort zone against Jamaica, having earlier done it with ease against lesser quality teams. Greene-Noel saw the glass half full though.

“We knew it was going to be a battle going up against the #3 team in the world,” said Greene-Noel. “We told ourselves this is the start of our World Cup campaign and I think you learn more from a loss than from a win.”

Having won the Americas championship and an invitation to the 2023 Netball World Cup, Green-Noel is pleased with the growth potential of the relatively young T&T team, which for the most part played good netball, when completing a gruelling seven official games and winning all over a one-week period. She expects there can be further improvement and significant strengthening before the Calypso Girls play at the World Cup next July in South Africa.

“Lots of lessons to take away from the court tonight. Very, very good things happening. Some scrappy stuff, stuff to learn from, but what better start to a World Cup journey,” Greene-Noel declared.

“Very, very excited to see what is to come from this team,” the T&T captain stated. ”Its exciting to see what the young girls have to offer. It’s just to go back to the drawing board, clean up a few things and come back really, really hard.”

T&T’S AMERICAS

QUALIFIER SQUAD:

Shaquanda Greene Noel (Captain), Afeisha Noel (Vice-captain), Joelisa Cooper, Tiana Dillon, Oprah Douglas, Shantel Seemungal, Faith Hagley, Janeisha Cassimy, Jeresia Mc Eachrane, Jameela Mc Carthy, Cheynelle Dolland, Shaniya Morgan.

Reserves: Tahira Hollingsworth, Alena Brooks, Ebony Williams.

