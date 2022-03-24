Excitement abounds ahead of PanAm Swimming Champs

THE LOCAL Organising Committee (LOC) for the third edition of the PanAm Aquatics Age-Group Swimming Championships will be working with a $2 to 2.5 million budget for the regional tournament that is expected to splash off from June 2-5 at the National Aquatic Centre.
The event will host over 400 athletes from 49 countries hailing from the North, Central and South American regions together with countries from the neighbouring Caribbean territory. PanAm Aquatics selected ASATT to host the event and the Government has supported ASATT’s efforts to stage the tournament, considered the premier age-group competition in the hemisphere.
Swimmers will compete in four age groups including 11-12, 13-14, 15-17 and for the first time since its inception, the 18 & over category in a meet expected to be conducted under strict Covid-19 health and safety protocols.
Sport Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SporTT) CEO Jason Williams said the LOC—with SporTT chairman Douglas Camacho as the chair—will work together with local agencies and the ASATT to ensure the PanAm Aquatics (formerly UANA—the American Union of Swimming) is a success, comparative to the other tournaments this country has hosted over the years.
Williams said the country had both the facilities and the capacity to host international tournaments and had designed and continued to refine their sport-event-hosting model, include its successful hosting of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in 2020 during the peak of the pandemic up to their most recent tournament-staging of a segment of the ICC Men’s U-19 World Cup back in January.
Williams said T&T and the LOC —a group of stakeholders coming together from various Ministries including the Ministry of National Security and Ministry of Transport among others—would continue to work together to ensure the successful hosting of international sporting events.
He added the LOC would have been the driving force behind the hosting of several successful tournaments. “So much so that the model that we put together (for the CPL) would have been requested to be used even in the IPL to give them insights after,” Williams emphasised. “So the LOC is very important and we take pride in chairing the committee working together with the associations and the line ministries to make sure the tournament is a success.”
Williams said the hosting of these tournaments at the newer facilities in Balmain, Couva—that also include the National Racquet Centre and the National Cycling Centre—prioritised as an objective, securing certification from the international federations for those sports.
Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe said while this was the first time the Government had endeavoured to invite the media to the launch of a major international sporting event, the record showed that the country had hosted some 50 of such international or regional competitions in association with different local sporting organisations over the last few years.
Cudjoe also said it was a “ beautiful thing” to watch sport and tourism marry together to showcase T&T as a regional and international hub for sport and sports development. She added the PanAM Aquatics event and other such competitions would offer local athletes at home the opportunity to compete with athletes from around the globe, a situation that would assist in improving their ranking.
“So organise yourselves and keep it coming, This is where the action is and we welcome the rest of the world. T&T is pretty much open for business and definitely ready to play,” Cudjoe said. Minister of Tourism Randall Mitchell congratulated ASATT, the Minister of Sport and SporTT for collaborating and bringing the championships to the country.
“This is a very welcomed development that you all were able to attract these Championships…that is a major development that needs to be underscored and it signals our strategic recovery of all the sectors including the tourism sector along with sport coming out of the pandemic,” Mitchell said.
He added that sports tourism was a key element of the country’s push to reinvigorate the tourism industry, an industry that contributed 26,000 jobs directly and 56,00 indirectly prior to the pandemic. ASATT second vice-president Ronald Corke also brought greetings on behalf of his organisation.