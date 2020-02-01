Exciting prospect

An exciting fast bowling prospect. That is how Trinidad and Tobago Red Force coach and former West Indies Test bowler Mervyn Dillon described the Express Star of the Month for January, Jayden Seales.
The 18-year-old Seales has represented T&T at all the youth levels from Under-15 to Under-19 and is currently with the West Indies Under-19 team at the ICC Under-19 World Cup in South Africa where his exploits with the ball helped the regional youth team reach the quarter-finals of the tournament.
Seales first grabbed headlines in the first game of the World Cup, taking four for 49 to guide the young Windies to an emphatic victory over Australia in the group stage.
Bowling with pace and control, Seales was shown tremendous respect by England in the second match, conceding just 21 runs in his ten overs. He didn’t pick up a wicket on that occasion but made up for it against Nigeria with four for 19 from six overs.
Seales bowled six overs for 21 runs in the loss against New Zealand in the quarter-final and so far has 11 wickets in the series following yesterday’s Super League playoff match against South Africa. He was impressive enough in January to take the spotlight from sailor Andrew Lewis, who this month earned qualification for his third Olympic Games.
He also outshone West Indies senior team opener Evin Lewis, who had scores of 99 not out, 102, 53 and 46 against Ireland during their home series against Ireland.
T&T Red Force players Akeal Hosein, Darren Bravo and Joshua Da Silva were also in the race for the Star of the Month.
Bravo and Da Silva both scored centuries and half-centuries in the first two matches of the West Indies Championship four-day competition, while left-arm spinner Hosein grabbed 16 wickets in three matches so far this season.
However Seales got the edge due to the extra weight given his work in a global tournament against the best players from other top cricketing countries.
His hard work and determination was evident from a very early and his coach at Queen’s Park Cricket Club David Furlonge said those traits made him stand out from his peers.
“He is a fighter and has a big heart and no matter what, he always gives his all and I think we saw it come to pass in the World Cup,” Furlonge said of the young pacer.
“From the time he came into the club, you could see that he was one for the future. But somebody could have the potential but that alone will not bring success. You still have to put in the hard work and he has done that,” Furlonge added.
“He is one that I remember during the 2018 regional Under-19 tournament when we played against Jamaica. He had a fractured toe and he wanted to stay on the field. He works hard and is determined. He knows what he wants to get which is to play at the highest level,” noted Furlonge, who is also the manager of the Red Force team.
With Seales making headlines at the World Cup, Furlonge called for more financial support for developing cricketers and also wanted to see the Windies youth players train with the current Red Force team.
Seales is already rubbing shoulders with Test bowler Shannon Gabriel, Windies limited overs captain Kieron Pollard and T20 superstar Sunil Narine at Queen’s Park but Furlonge felt he can gain even more from working alongside former West Indies Test bowler Ravi Rampaul in the Red Force set-up.
“Going forward I would like to see him come to train with the Red Force alongside Ravi, who has done a lot in terms of assisting the fast bowlers with advice and sharing experiences. It is priceless and I would like to see Jayden working alongside Ravi before he goes away,” Furlonge explained.
“Jarlarnie Seales is his (Jayden’s) cousin and they train together...Trinidad have good young fast bowlers coming up and Jarlarnie has been around training with the T&T team. There is also Shaaron Lewis, Uthman Muhammad, Daniel St Clair and Joshua James, who is also in the West Indies Under-19 team. We also have some guys at the Under-17 level with Sion Hackett and Rivaldo Ramlogan. We have some good talent coming up and it is just for that talent to be nurtured and for the athletes to get the assistance needed to take their game to the next level,” Furlonge concluded.