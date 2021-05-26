West Indies white-ball skipper Kieron Pollard is excited about the upcoming back-to-back home series against South Africa, Australia and Pakistan while admitting that his players will have to be at the top of their game if they are to conquer their opponents.
South Africa will arrive next month for two Tests in St Lucia and five T20 Internationals in Grenada, kicking off the schedule which will mark one of the busiest domestic programmes in recent times.
In July, Australia will then engage the Caribbean men in five T20Is in St Lucia and three ODIs in Barbados, which will then host the first two T20Is of the five-match series against Pakistan, with Guyana staging the last three. Jamaica will lower the curtain on the international schedule by putting on two Tests against Pakistan in August.
Speaking with Barry Wilkinson on the Line and Length TV programme on Sportsmax, Pollard said the home team will be looking to build on what was achieved in the recent series against Sri Lanka. Asked about the upcoming homes series, Pollard said, “it is pretty exciting times.”
“Twelve months back we would not have been having this conversation around this time. We were unsure where we were actually going to be when it comes to a cricketing point of view. So now to have these three series back-to-back and to have people coming to the Caribbean, we are looking forward to that as a team. I think we are very excited,” said Pollard.
The West Indies will play a total of 15 T20Is in the next three months and the regional team’s white-ball captain said it was important that the team keeps on improving as they build towards the ICC T20 World Cup later in the year.
“That last series against Sri Lanka, I thought, from a white-ball perspective and even in the Test matches, I thought we did well, and it shows that we are looking to improve, and we are getting better each and every time,” Pollard continued. West Indies defeated Sri Lanka 2-1 in the T20I series and 3-0 in the ODI series.
“So, it is just a matter of trying to build on that and not starting from scratch again and hopefully all of the guys who would have gotten chance to be at home, would have gotten some training in and set their minds right for the upcoming summer series for us here in the Caribbean,” he added. Asked about the opposition they will face, Pollard insisted, “Each team is a threat”.
“The guys are talented in their own right, so as individuals we have to take it as professionals and plan properly, and we have to be on top of our game in order to conquer these guys,” he assessed. Pollard noted that despite beating Sri Lanka in the white-ball series, the Windies were “pushed to the wire” and he is expecting tougher battles ahead.
“Against Sri Lanka, they had a young team with a couple of experienced guys, and they pushed us to the wire in the T20 series. So, we have to be on top our game. We need to have or minds right and play the cricket we want to play and focus on how we want to achieve victory as a team, so we are not looking too much into the names because as I said before these guys are talented in their own right or else, they would not have been selected for their national teams,” Pollard reasoned.
Asked about the venues selected to host the matches, Pollard said they will simply have to assess the conditions, decide on the best way to approach it and deliver when the times comes.
“It is a matter of us trying to adapt to whichever situation that presents itself. So, for us, we know the venues and what we’re going to get there so as individuals we have to prepare for that,” Pollard explained. “When we went to Antigua in Coolidge (against Sri Lanka) it was spinning and it was slow, and we tried to use our power-hitting ability to get out of it and it worked.
“So now it is just a matter of planning with what we have. We have to play with whatever is presented on the day. It is about adapting, deciding what you want to do, and then delivering when it comes to that, so that’s what we are going to do. Assess, decide and deliver, and hopefully the results will be positive in our favour,” Pollard concluded.