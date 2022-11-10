Expect bagful of medals

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO Cycling Federation (TTCF) president Rowena Williams expects a bagful of medals when this country hosts the UCI-sanctioned 2022 Caribbean Track Cycling Championships at the National Cycling Velodrome in Balmain, Couva starting today at 10 a.m.
TTO cyclist Kwesi Browne will lead the charge for Team TTO as one of 19 riders selected by the TTCF for the event. Former national cyclist Njisane Phillip is the coach of the team while Ian Cole is the manager. The mechanics are Elisha Greene and Jovian Gomez while the chaperone is Kanika Paul-Payne.
“We expect that this competition will give them the exposure they need to progress, gives then the opportunity to race at this international level,” said Williams. “We expect we will be dominating in the Caribbean and so I do believe most of them will be medalling at this event.”
Williams added the TTCF hoped their participation here will give young national cyclists a boost ahead of the Commonwealth Youth Games.
“And hopefully it will help them to be competitive,” she said.
A total of six other Caribbean countries - Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Cuba, Jamaica, St Lucia and Suriname - will be competing at the Championships, with a total of 46 cyclists. The Games will also serve as a TTO qualifier for the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games to be hosted by Panama.
TEAM TTO:
Elite: Kwesi Browne, Zion Pulido, Ryan D’Abreau, Haseem Mc Lean, Tariq woods, Enrique De Comormond, Maurice Burnette, Justin Williams, Liam Trepte (Reserve), Kyle Caraby (Reserve), Adrianna Seyjagat (F), Alexi Ramirez (F).
Juniors: Samuel Meloney, Devante Laurence, Jarel Mohammed, Raul Garcia, Mosi Williamson (Reserve), Phoebe Sandy (F), Alexia Wilson (F).
Today’s schedule of events:
AM
Elite Men Team Pursuit Qualifying
Elite Men Team Sprint Qualifying
PM
Elite Men Team Pursuit Final
Junior Women Elimination Race Final
Elite Men Sprint Final
Elite Men Team Sprint Final
Junior Men Elimination Race Final
Elite Men Scratch Race Final