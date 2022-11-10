Expect bagful of medals

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force skipper Nicholas Pooran praised his team’s clinical performance against the Guyana Harpy Eagles on Wednesday but said they can do a lot better with the ball and in the field in the ongoing CG United Super50 Cup.

Speaking to the media following his team’s six-wicket victory in their Zone A match at the Queen’s Park Oval, Pooran said the bowlers did a “tremendous” job after dismissing Guyana for 182.