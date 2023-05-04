Expect speed!

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO Cycling Federation president Rowena Williams expects top performances from local cyclists when the TTCF’s 2023 Elite and U-23 National Track Cycling Championships pedal off today at the national Cycling Centre (NCC) in Balmain, Couva.
“So it‘s always a signature event on the TTCF calendar and it also gives cyclists the opportunity to be called national champions. It will also serve as the qualifier for the Pan American Elite track Cycling Championships to be hosted in June in Argentina,” said Williams.
The event is also sanctioned by the UCI and will provide valuable ranking points to cyclists.
The event follows a weekend of speed, with two events staged by the Team DPS club—Speed Paradise and the Carnival of Speed—that concluded at the same venue last Sunday.
The three-day “Nationals” rides off from 7 p.m. with the team sprint for men, women and U-23s vying for the national titles.
For Williams, the presence of big names like world record-holder for the men’s flying 200m, Nicholas Paul will make for an exciting and velocity-fuelled meet.
“I expect stiff competition and everybody trying to ensure they go below time standards set. I also will be looking to Nicholas to break another track record and continue to dominate and for all the cyclists to up their games, coming off the events that preceded this one,” said Williams.
Paul is expectedly the big draw for the weekend as the recent UCI Nations Cup men’s sprint champion will be having his first racing on a local track since Covid-19 curtailed the National Championships back in 2020.
Paul, based at the UCI’s World Cycling Centre in Lausanne, Switzerland, will start his Nationals campaign with participation in the qualifying rounds of the sprint on day two tomorrow.
Other events on day two include the four stages of the men’s, women’s and U-23 omnium races.
Paul will also line up in the keirin event on the third and final day Sunday.
His TTO team-mate at previous Nations Cup events this year, Kwesi Browne will also line up in these same two races.
The Sunday programme climaxes with the time trial, standing 250m and team and individual pursuit.
Williams says the country should continue to see improved performances from local cyclists.
“We are just happy to have Nicholas (Paul) race at home after not being here for two years, participating among the athletes and giving them encouragement, motivating them. Him being here is a motivator for all cyclists and we are looking forward to top performances this weekend,” she said.
Paul warmed up for the Nationals with consecutive titles in the sprint at the two DPS events
Williams also said local cyclists were benefiting from the UCI camp hosted by UCI coach Scott Lillbert last October to November. “We have seen a growth and a really high level of performance coming off from the Junior and Juvenile cyclists over the last year or so.
She pinpointed Kyle Caraby as one who had made huge strides since that camp, while others had improved their times significantly.
Meanwhile, a five-member TTO team will fly out this weekend for the Junior Pan American Track Cycling Championships in Paraguay.
The team is comprised of four male riders—Jarel Mohammed, Syndell Samaroo, Danell James and Raul Garcia and one female, Makaira Wallace.
Elisha Greene will serve as coach/mechanic while Steve Nakhid has been appointed manager.