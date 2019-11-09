Nicholas Pooran kept things simple and reaped the rewards yesterday, as he helped the West Indies secure a rare overseas One-Day series victory.
Pooran produced a Man-of-the Match 67 as the regional team won the second game of the series by 40 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead the three-match rubber.
The left-hander batted the West Indies out of a slump, the innings having declined to 182 for six after openers Evin Lewis (54) and Shai Hope (43) had put on 98 for the first wicket.
“Today, I just went and played the situation,” Pooran told CWI Media. “To me, it’s just about playing the situation. I want to improve as a batsman, as a player. Whenever I get myself in a situation, if the team is under pressure, I want to come out on top; I’m striving to get better and working extremely hard to do good and today, it was just reward for my hard work,” he added.
And speaking about the overall team performance, Pooran said of the series win: “We can’t ask for anything else. Evin, Shai gave us that opening partnership; Hety (Shimron Hetmyer) in the middle was extremely good. I thought the bowlers did a really fantastic job. (Sheldon) Cottrell and Jason (Holder) doing well with the new ball; Hayden Walsh coming in his second game and bowling a couple overs and changing the game for us, and putting us in a winning seat; congratulations to all the guys. I think we really deserved this series victory.”
Pooran was one of the few successes for the Windies during this year’s dismal World Cup campaign. And asked what he attributed to his recent success, he said: “It is a process. I kept the faith. I keep believing in myself and believing in my process and it’s happening for me now...Personally I just want to keep getting better each and every day, try to be consistent.”
And Pooran, who first came to prominence during the Caribbean Premier League, said his stints playing abroad in recent times have helped his game.
“Definitely, experience,” he said. “I’ve been in different situations where it was challenging for me. I got the opportunity to play in different conditions, Bangladesh, Pakistan, PSL, IPL, all over the world and that helped me (in) the last three years.”