Extreme heat, rain impact Aussie Open schedule

Leylah Fernandez

STRAIGHT-SETS WIN: Canadian Leylah Fernandez lines up a backhand against France’s Alize Cornet during their first round match at the Australian Open in Melbourne Park, Australia, yesterday. Fernandez prevailed 7-5, 6-2.

--Photo: AP

Extreme heat, followed by monsoonal rain, caused significant delays during Day 2 of the Australian Open, resulting in 19 matches having to be rescheduled to today.

Play had been stop-start for much of the day at Melbourne Park, but it was eventually called off on the outside courts shortly before midnight after what was a fourth rain interruption. It left several players agonisingly short of victory.

Croatia’s Donna Vekic was potentially just two points away from wrapping up her match against Oksana Selekhmeteva on Court 15, while Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis left Kia Arena requiring just five more points against Italian journeyman Fabio Fognini.

These matches, along with the nine others that were postponed, will resume on Day 3 in Melbourne, while the other eight clashes, which never commenced, will also be played in addition to what was already slated for today.

Earlier, the Denis Kudla-Roman Safiullin and Richard Gasquet-Ugo Humbert matches were shifted ahead a day, ensuring no player received an unfair rest advantage ahead of the second round. The reshuffling of the schedule also saw local Alexei Popyrin and Taipei’s Chun-Hsin Tseng moved to the undercover stadium of John Cain Arena.

Play on all outside courts was first suspended just after 2 p.m. in Melbourne, with the mercury hitting 37 degrees C (90 degrees F) and tournament organisers opting to enforce the extreme heat policy.

The heat stress scale, which measures radiant heat, air temperature, wind speed and humidity, was introduced in 2019 after several players had issued complaints about a lack of consistent guidelines around competition in oppressive heat. It features stages one through five, with lower stages allowing for the implementation of cooling strategies and improved hydration while play is suspended immediately once the maximum of five is hit.

Matches continued on the three main show courts of Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena and John Cain Arena, after brief delays to close roofs.

Play on the 12 outside courts resumed around 5 p.m. once conditions had improved. But it was short-lived, as a sudden dip in temperature at 7.45 p.m. brought an extended downpour, further suspending the first-round action at Melbourne Park with 27 matches still to be decided.

Showers eventually eased after 90 minutes, and play was set to resume before more precipitation arrived and players once again left the courts. Another rain stoppage was called at 10.30 p.m, before all outside courts were listed as “closed.”

Rain remains a threat in Melbourne today, which could lead to further delays.

JUST REWARD

JUST REWARD

After months of hard work on his fitness and a bit of technical tweaking, veteran speedster Shannon Gabriel has been recalled to the West Indies Test team for next month’s tour of Zimbabwe.

And Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) coach Kelvin Williams believes the 34-year-old is ready for his second act.

WI U-19 women crush Indonesia

WI U-19 women crush Indonesia

Player-of-the-Match Zaida James pummelled a second successive half-century to help West Indies women crush Indonesia women by 77 runs yesterday and log their second win of the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

Brimming with confidence following her Player-of-the-Match outing against Ireland on Sunday, James extended her form into the contest at North-West University No. 1 Ground, stroking a top score of 55 (37 balls) to propel the Caribbean side to 176 for three from their 20 overs.

Garcia, James named TTFA’s best

Garcia, James named TTFA’s best

Levi Garcia is the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association’s senior men’s Player of the Year for 2022.

The TTFA made the announcement yesterday.

Attacking player Garcia is currently enjoying his best scoring season in Europe, where he plays for his Greek club, AEK Athens.

Sabalenka, Garcia into 2nd round

Aryna Sabalenka maintained her unbeaten start to the year when she beat Tereza Martincova 6-1, 6-4 on Tuesday to reach the second round of the Australian Open.

The fifth-seeded Sabalenka, who won the Adelaide International title in the first week of the year, hit 29 winners to her opponent’s seven as she won her fifth consecutive match. Sabalenka will play American Shelby Rogers in the second round.

Central edge South in zonal t-tennis

Central edge South in zonal t-tennis

CENTRAL nosed out South in the return leg of the 777 Zonal Table Tennis Series Sunday at the Preysal Government Secondary School.

After going down when they travelled to South for the opening leg in 2019, the hosts prevailed by the same score that they had lost by three years ago, 11-10.

Leading 8-6 after the seven junior and seven veterans (Over-45) matches were contested, Central won two of the three first three matches in the final category (A1) to move within one victory of completing their revenge.