EYE OPENER

Trinidad and Tobago Under-17 women’s team head coach Jason Spence is hoping for a “more resilient performance” from his charges when they close off the group stage of their CONCACAF Women’s Under-17 Championship campaign against Mexico this evening in the Dominican Republic from 7 p.m.
The T&T coach also asked that the fans “keep rallying around the team and give them the positive support they need and deserve” and is confident this group of players are destined for future success.
T&T were beaten 4-0 by Nicaragua on Monday and lost 5-1 to Panama on Saturday to all but end their hope of advancing to the quarter-finals. And they will face another searching examination today from the Mexicans who blanked Nicaragua 10-0 and 7-0 respectively. The top three teams in the group will move on. T&T are currently at the bottom of Group C without a point.
Summing up their performances so far, Spence said: “The first two games have allowed us to really assess and measure what level our female youth football is at the moment.”
“Definitely right now we need to focus on inserting ourselves as a top team in the Caribbean and then move on to the CONCACAF level,” he added.
Looking ahead to today’s clash, Spence said: “We are definitely hoping for a more resilient performance.”
“We have discussed it at our session this morning (yesterday) and made a couple adjustment. We will certainly be doing our best as we take the field to represent our country,” he added.
Spence also noted that the players remain enthusiastic and are still eager to learn and do well despite being outplayed in their two games so far. “This tournament has allowed them to experience what is required physically, technically and tactically at the international level,” he said.
“I must mention that this group of players are special and I firmly believe that this is the group who will bring smiles back to our faces in youth women football in the next two to four years. They have big hearts and really want to do well,” Spence continued.
He also noted that while the world faced the pandemic, two years of development were lost in T&T.
“A lot of the other countries restarted their programmes over 14-16 months ago while we really only started at the beginning of the year, (three months) that has definitely shown up a lot in our level. While the current chronological age of our players are 15/16, their development stopped at ages 13/14,” he explained.
“For us the coaching staff who are working with the players, we have seen them learn and grow in the past three months. However, three months versus 12-14 months is a huge difference for preparation,” said Spence.
“The good thing is in the composition of our current team at the tournament, we have eight players who are 15 years old, and back home we have ten players who are 13/14. This augers well for youth women football. Looking ahead we will have the same players working together for the next four years -- two more Under-17 and two more Under-20 tournaments,” he added.