Asa Guevara

FOURTH FASTEST: T&T quarter-miler Asa Guevara.

Trinidad and Tobago quarter-miler Asa Guevara booked his lane in today’s North America, Central America and Caribbean (NACAC) Championship men’s 400 metres final with a runner-up finish in the second preliminary heat in Freeport, Bahamas, yesterday. The championship race will be contested at 6.25pm.

Guevara clocked 47.08 seconds to finish behind Christopher Taylor, the Jamaican clocking 45.50 to lead all qualifiers into the final. Another Jamaican quarter-miler, Nathon Allen got home in 45.85 to top the opening heat. American Bryce Deadmon was second in 46.63.

Guevara was fourth fastest in the qualifying round, and is expected to challenge for a medal in the final.

After press time, last night, Mauricia Prieto ran in lane four in the first of two women’s 200m preliminary round heats. Prieto’s T&T teammate, Reyare Thomas was drawn in lane three for the second heat.

The men’s 200m preliminaries were also contested late yesterday. Kyle Greaux was the lone T&T sprinter on show in the event. He was listed to run in lane five in the second of three heats.

At press time, Akeem Stewart was battling for precious metal in the men’s shot put. Another T&T thrower, Lalenii Grant was competing in the women’s discus.

The men’s 100m event was expected to be contested over three rounds. Yesterday’s first round, however, was cancelled following a number of withdrawals. The remaining 24 sprinters will be on show today in three heats.

Heat one is scheduled for 4.50pm, and will feature T&T’s Eric Harrison. Jerod Elcock runs in heat two. The final takes place at 8.10pm.

The first of two women’s 100m heats is scheduled for 4.30pm. T&T’s Michelle-Lee Ahye will face the starter in this race. Khalifa St Fort runs in heat two. The final is scheduled for 8pm.

And 2012 Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott is tipped for gold in the men’s javelin, which is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

EYEING PODIUM

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO manager Amin Forgenie said his charges must absorb more pressure and show a willingness to fight if they are to turn their fortunes around in their third round match against the Leeward islands in the CWI Rising Stars Under-19 Championship, at Cumberland in St Vincent, today.