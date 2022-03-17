Eyes on Archer, Hackshaw

Trinidad and Tobago international footballers, Leland Archer and Neveal Hackshaw, have been named among the top ten defenders to watch during the 2022 season in the USL Championship.
Both Archer and Hackshaw were members of Trinidad and Tobago’s 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup squad. The USL Championship, the second tier of football in the United States, began on Saturday.
Archer, 26, plays for the Charleston Battery which began the season with a 1-0 win over Tulsa FC, while Hackshaw’s Indy Eleven suffered a 1-0 away loss to Loudon United—both matches played on Saturday.
The 2020 season served as a breakthrough of sorts for Archer with the Battery. The 6’4’’ centre-back earned his first USL Championship All-League selection in his third campaign with the Battery, and that resulted in his senior international debut for Trinidad and Tobago the following January against the USA in January 2021.
Archer is hoping to bounce back from a moderate 2021 season, but his overall defensive stats still place him among the top ten defenders in the league.
Hackshaw, 26, is another T&T defender expected to give an improved showing in 2022. Having earned consecutive USL Championship All-League selections in 2019 and 2020, the past campaign saw Hackshaw’s numbers drop marginally as he missed almost 1,000 minutes of the season due to injury and international duty.
“While that was the case, the consistency the Trinidad and Tobago international has brought to Indy Eleven over his three seasons at the club is hard to overlook going into the 2022 campaign,” the USL Championship stated on its website.
Hackshaw also played three seasons for the Charleston Battery. And based on his overall performance over six seasons in the USL Championship, it seems likely the former North East Stars player will bounce back to top form. “As new Head Coach Mark Lowry arrives, Hackshaw figures to play a main role in Indy’s turnaround this season,” the league predicted.