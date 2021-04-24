Eyes on South Africa

Cricket West Indies will be keeping a close eye on the developments in South Africa and will be hoping for a speedy resolution to impasse between the South Africa sports minister Nathi Mthethwa and Cricket South Africa (CSA) so that the planned tour of Caribbean can still take place in June.
South Africa’s pending Caribbean visit has had more than its fair share of obstacles with flight arrangements, Covid-19 infection spikes, quarantine time-lines and even the ongoing La Soufriere volcanic eruption throwing spanner after spanner into the works. However CWI CEO Johnny Grave is still in discussions with CSA officials as plans continue to be drawn up.
“We are hoping that the issues in South Africa get resolved so that the tour can go ahead as planned,” he told the Sunday Express, yesterday.
“We are speaking to the CSA cricket operations and medical staff. We hope that the (CSA) Members, (CSA) Interim Board and Sports Minister can resolve the issues soon so that the tour can go ahead as planned,” Grave added.
Late last week, Mthethwa stripped CSA’s Members Council of the right to run the game, which put the country’s participation in future international tournaments, including the tour to the West Indies for the two matches in ICC Test Championship, in doubt.
The Members Council is made up of the presidents of the 14 provincial unions, and they have been holding out against agreeing a new Memorandum of Incorporation (MOI) for the organisation that would allow for a greater number of independent directors on its board.
The move, which Mthethwa said would come into effect “at the earliest opportunity”, could fall foul of the International Cricket Council, who disapprove of government intervention.
According to chairman of the Interim Board Stavros Nicolaou “Only the Members Council can retrieve the situation now by resolving to support an expedited procedure (for the new MOI).”
Grave and CWI will be hoping that will happen sooner rather than later.
Earlier last week before the Mthethwa’s move to strip CSA’s Members Council of the right to run the game, Grave was on the Mason and Guest cricket radio show voicing his optimism that the tour would go ahead despite the other challenges CWI was facing.
“We will want to forget we are in a global pandemic because we have been in it so long but the challenges for Cricket South Africa to get here to the Caribbean are untold. We think we’ve got a solution to that right now to at least to get into the region. They’ve got only one route they can come which is Paris and St Martin. There are global rules, and they are a ‘red zone’ country so therefore they cannot fly by the UK or the US and at this stage we’re still talking to governments because we need government approvals to host them,” Grave explained.
“I am confident that the tour will take place as planned, two Test matches and five T20s in June and we’re working morning, noon and night to bring that to fruition but we’re not in a position yet to confirm exactly where the tour will take place and the schedule or matches but hopefully we are coming to end of those discussions with South African and hopefully by the end of the month we’ll be in that position to confirm all the details,” he added.
Apart from the logistics of hosting South Africa, Grave said CWI is also looking to have a Women’s camp in Antigua starting today and it will be also hoping to have a men’s team camp ahead of the South Africa tour where the regional players will possibly play up to three practice matches to get ready for the series.