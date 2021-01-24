The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will trying to maximise their final week of training before leaving for Antigua and head coach David Furlonge is urging his players to keep their eyes on the prize as they get set for the CG Insurance Super50 Cup which is scheduled to bowl off on February 7.
“We have to be focused on what we want to do (in the Super50),” he told the Express yesterday.
“In 2018, reaching the semi-final against the CCC (Combined Campuses and Colleges), maybe the team lost focus. This year we have to stay focused throughout the competition because you don’t want to lose any games and have to play catch up in a short tournament. It is important we start well and main that intensity all the way through the tournament,” he added.
Furlonge confirmed that the team will leave for Antigua on Saturday and that they have already had their first of two Covid-19 tests, which have come back negative. He explained that the touring party will be taking extra precautions in the final week of preparations in Trinidad as they try to get the most from their final three training sessions.
T&T will still have some time to prepare when they touch down in Antigua with their first match taking place on February 11 against Jamaica Scorpions at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound.
Furlonge said the players were involved in a Zoom briefing on Saturday where all the health and safety protocols for the “Super50 bubble” would have been explained and he said the players know what they will be facing and are ready for it.
“The meeting went well and basically we will be in a Super50 bubble for the period from the time we leave here to the end of the tournament on the February 28,” Furlonge told the Express yesterday.
“It is something that we expected and we are prepared for that. We had our first Covid-19 test last Friday and we will have another this Friday before we leave on Saturday,” he continued.
“The players have been asked to be aware of their surroundings and not to go to crowded spaces during that period. But we will be practicing. We have a fitness test on Monday and then training on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and we will be reducing the number of players attending practice. We are taking precautions as well,” the Red Force coach added.
First training session
With their first training session in Antigua scheduled for four days after arrival in the country, Furlonge said the sessions they have this coming week will be very important for the players here.
“Our first training day (in Antigua) will be on the February 5 so this week before we leave we will have to maximise what we do in practice,” Furlonge explained.
“We have two main batsmen in Denesh Ramdin and Darren Bravo here and we will try to give them good knocks in the middle. We also have all-rounders like Khary Pierre and Imran Khan here and we will also try to give them some good knocks in the middle so I think that will be the main aim,” added Furlonge.
“The bowlers will also be working on specific areas and specific skills and we will also have some other players here to be part of the training. It is always important to have that sort of bench training with you to make sure they get sufficient practice also.”
The full squad will is expected to assemble in Antigua with three players — Jason Mohammed, Akeal Hosein and Kjorn Ottley — coming back from the West Indies ODI tour of Bangladesh and six — Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Rampaul and Lendl Simmons — returning from the Abu Dhabi T10 League which runs from January 28 to February 6.
The Red Force coach expects the full team to be able to train February 9 and 10 ahead of their opener against the Scorpions and noted that they will have to go through three rounds of Covid-19 testing before their first game.
“The guys are anxious and they are waiting to get back on the field in a match. They are looking forward to it and they have been working hard. We practice three days a week and some of the guys actually practice five days a week so they are working,” Furlonge concluded.