Fact vs feeling

Which Trinidad and Tobago footballer features in the list of top all-time international goalscorers?
No, not Dwight Yorke. He only scored 19 times in 72 senior appearances. It’s Stern John, a contemporary of Yorke’s, whose 70 goals in 115 games place him in the top 20 on that all-time list.
Yet you would hardly ever hear John’s name mentioned in any discussion about the greatest-ever footballer from this country. It’s usually the likes of Yorke, Russell Latapy, “Gally” Cummings and Leroy de Leon or, for those still around to recall or who have done enough research to have an historical appreciation, names like Shay Seymour and “Squeakie” Hinds often enter the debate.
Just to ward off those of you cussing already because so-and-so player wasn’t mentioned, the intention today is not to come to a determination of the greatest Trinidad and Tobago footballer ever but to offer a few reference points in appreciating how subjective such assessments are and how no amount of hard data can clarify such debates in any definitive way.
So as you ponder on those local names and maybe still grumble about your favourite not being referenced, how about broadening to an international perspective?
A couple weeks ago Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice for Portugal in a World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland to take him past Iran’s Ali Daei as the leading all-time senior international goalscorer in men’s football with 111 goals. That record-breaking tally though came in 180 games while the total for Argentina’s Lionel Messi, Ronaldo’s rival for “Greatest Of All Time” tag from the modern era, is 76 goals from 152 games.
So if we were to go by pure goal-scoring efficiency, and if you were to discount those strikers from lesser-ranked nations who would have racked up bagfuls of goals against similarly lower-rated opponents, neither Ronaldo nor Messi would even make the top five.
Topping that elite efficiency list are Hungary’s Sandor Kocsis (75 goals from 68 games) and Gerd Muller for then West Germany (68 from 62), the only two players in the history of the men’s international game with more goals than appearances for those playing more than 40 times in their country’s colours.
Then you have another Hungarian goalscoring machine in Ferenc Puskas (84 in 85) followed by the Brazilian still acclaimed by many as unquestionably the greatest, Pele (77 in 92) with, maybe surprisingly, Italy’s Luigi Riva (35 in 42) also with a scoring rate over 80 percent.
As with similar discussions in all other sports, more doesn’t automatically mean better because of different circumstances and fewer opportunities in earlier eras. Also, assessing a player’s overall impact on a team’s performance beyond goalscoring becomes even more subjective, no matter how many modern stats relating to assists and other supposedly measurable variables are stirred into the dialogue.
I recall during the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia former national goalkeeper Shaka Hislop giving up on a debate with the former Scotland and Liverpool player Steve Nicol during the regular ESPN football show because Nicol kept insisting that Messi was automatically better than Pele because of the number of European Champions League titles the Argentine had won with Barcelona, conveniently ignoring the fact that Pele never played with a European club.
But that’s how it tends to go with these opinionated discussions: few are prepared to concede that they may have it wrong, or are even willing to entertain another perspective, simply because those opinions are so tightly wrapped with an emotional connection that is extremely difficult to separate fact from feeling.
Just yesterday all the tributes which accompanied the passing of the former England striker Jimmy Greaves (44 in 57) mentioned him as being fourth on his country’s all-time scorers’ list. In terms of efficiency though, he was easily the best, way ahead of Wayne Rooney (53 in 120), Bobby Charlton (49 in 106) and Gary Lineker (48 in 80).
To stir things up even more, why aren’t non-goalscorers ever seriously considered? Yes, goals win games, we know that. But what about those who became legendary in preventing goals from being scored like the Russian goalkeeper Lev Yashin or who were commanding defensive maestros like Gaetano Scirea of 1982 World Cup winners Italy.
And this is to say nothing of wingers, playmakers and midfielders like the Garrinchas, the Zicos and the Platinis of this vast footballing landscape where the abundance of information, coverage, endless video footage and instant access via smartphones and tablets lend weight to the narrative about the contemporary greats being the greatest-ever.
So if you salivate at the prospect of what havoc a trio of Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar can wreak, consider that, statistically at least, the strike force of Kocsis, Muller and Puskas (Pele can’t make it) would have been even more destructive.