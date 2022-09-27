Three out of 36. That is not a passing grade in any setting.
But three out of 36 was what Trinidad and Tobago scored when the Team of the Tournament lists for the three Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars age group competitions came out on Monday.
Under-15 captain Brendan Boodan, his team-mate Darrius Batoosingh and their Under-17 colleague Orlando James were the only ones who played for T&T in those tournaments who made the list of 12 per age group. Well done to them.
However, not one of the country’s under-19 players was able to get onto CWI’s list.
There are two ways at looking at the omissions. It’s either that there is such a promising bunch of young players coming along in the Caribbean, that the youngsters from these islands just missed out; or the T&T players just did not make the grade.
The good thing about this situation is that the futures in the sport of those players who did not make the various teams from across the Caribbean have not been set in stone. Their careers won’t be defined by the fact that they didn’t make a Team of the Tournament.
But if I were part of president Azim Bassararth’s executive committee on the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board, I would be more than a litttle worried.
This whole Rising Stars concept by CWI is a commendable one, though.
It is a positive attempt at rebranding an aspect of regional cricket that is crucial to the future of the game here. The various Rising Stars camps that have been undertaken and now the initiative to name teams of the three tournaments, should at least give the boys involved a feeling of inclusion and be a source of motivation.
The results at this year’s Under-19 World Cup didn’t reflect the effort that appeared to go into the WI team’s preparation. But perhaps the ongoing efforts will eventually bear fruit. Mr Bassarath and his executive must be hoping for something similar for T&T cricket. But there is cause for concern: Is quantity producing quality?
Without a doubt, the TTCB was the most prepared of all the local sporting bodies for the resumption of sport after Government lifted Covid-19 restrictions in January. From Under-15 to the senior level, the competitions kept coming; all with a spomsor’s name attached to it. Impressive stuff.
But...there is a “but.” Everything was white!
Of all the local cricket played this year, there was no competition featuring play with the red ball. The longer-format game got blanked.
President Bassarah has said that the short season accounted for the lack of a red ball tournament. But I noted that two T10 competitions were fitted into the programme for the senior men, in additon to the T20 Festival and the 50-over competition. The youngsters 19 and under all played some version of the one-day stuff, yet the Under-19 boys were preparing for a three-day competition in addition to a lmited overs tournament.
U-19 coach Amin Fogenie had to oversee and encourage a group that had never played a three-day game before they landed in St Vincent. Not surprisingly, T&T did not win a match.
The big men on the Red Force fared as badly as the juniors over the second half of their West Indies Four-day Championship campaign. They had about a two-month break between the first half - which ended with them in second spot - and the second, in which they slid down to fourth.
The debate can go on all day about whether that deterioration had anything to do with the lack of compettive red ball cricket in between.
The TTCB view seems to be that one had nothing to do with the other.
I’m not so sure now.
In theory, professional players should be able to adjust quickly to a different format given the number of competitions they are often required to play in a matter of months.
But the harsh reality of the present-day Caribbean cricket scene is that West Indian players are not so sharp. They don’t adjust quickly. They are not being prepared well enough to make those kinds of adjustments.
The education and preparation of players in these 2020s therefore, must be done with those limitations in mind.
Eating fast food only, doesn’t produce sturdy long-livers. And the evidence of the last decade does not suggest that steady “fast food,” T20 cricket builds solid Windies cricketers.
It was really puzzling then, to comprehend how an entire domestic season could pass by without a red ball being bowled. The two-day, three-day or four-day game is where the basics can be developed. It is where a foundation can be laid for a player in a way that the shorter formats don’t facilitate.
So are we serious here?
Is it that local administrators are now paying lip service to the red cherry because it doesn’t bring the sponsors with their money?
I hope I’m wrong. But it doesn’t seem as if cricketers in this place are being encouraged to play Test matches any more. It is as if a silent pact has been made to let go ‘ole time cricket.’
The future looks white...Make that bleak.
